Ed Sheeran Releases New Song 'Afterglow,' His First Since Becoming a Father — Listen

Ed Sheeran fans, rejoice!

Early Monday morning, the 29-year-old singer-songwriter released his new song, "Afterglow," with an accompanying performance video.

Filmed in one continuous shot, the video finds the "Shape of You" singer crooning about love on the track, his first since welcoming his baby girl, Antarctica, with wife Cherry Seaborn back in August.

In the song, Sheeran sings: "We were love drunk waiting on a miracle / Trying to find ourselves in the winter snow/ So alone in love like the world had disappeared / Oh I won’t be silent and I won’t let go / I will hold on tighter 'til the afterglow."

The new song — which also serves as Sheeran's first release since his No.6 Collaborations Project in 2019 — was co-written by the British artist with David Hodges and FRED. The latter also produced the track together with Sheeran while co-production came from Parisi.

Sheeran also shared the news about "Afterglow" on Instagram Monday, posting a clip of the accompanying performance shortly after the track's release. Sheeran wrote to his fans that his new tune "is a song I wrote last year that I wanted to release for you."

"It’s not the first single from the next album, it’s just a song I love, and hope you love too. Enjoy!" he added. "Have a safe and happy festive break and New Year’s. Back to dad land for me now, ciao x."

Sheeran had previously teased the track's release on Sunday, when he cryptically wrote, "11am GMT tomorrow. A Christmas present," on social media alongside the tune's cover art.

Although he didn’t get into any specifics, Sheeran seemingly offered up another clue on his Instagram Story, which indicated that the surprise would be the release of a new song. In the short snippet, the father of one could be seen sitting down while holding a guitar.

Ed Sheeran and Wife Cherry Seaborn Welcome Daughter Lyra Antarctica: 'We Are Completely in Love'

Ed Sheeran confirmed in July of last year that he and his longtime love, Cherry Seaborn, had tied the knot

The release of "Afterglow" comes after Sheeran announced last December that he was taking a break from music and social media.

"Hello all. Gonna go on another break again," he wrote at the time. "The Divide era and tour changed my life in so many ways, but now it's all over it's time to go out and see some more of the world."

"I've been a bit non stop since 2017 so I'm just gonna take a breather to travel, write, and read. I'll be off social media until it's time to come back," he continued. "To my family and friends, see ya when I see ya – and to my fans, thank you for always being amazing, I promise to be back with some new music when the time is right and I've lived a little more to actually have something to write about."

While announcing the birth of his daughter in September, Sheeran also said that he would be taking some more time off to be with his family. "Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you,” the singer wrote alongside an adorable photo of a pair of baby socks on top of a blue and green blanket. “Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter — Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.”

"We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here," Sheeran continued. "We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I'll see you when it's time to come back, Ed x."