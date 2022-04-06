Ed Sheeran wins copyright trial over hit song Shape of You – live updates

Ed Sheeran has won the High Court battle over his hit 2017 single “Shape of You”.

The British singer-songwriter and his co-writers, Johnny McDaid of Snow Patrol, and producer Steven McCutcheon (Steve Mac), had denied copying parts of Sami Chokri’s 2015 track, “Oh Why”, for the song from Sheeran’s chart-topping third album, Divide.

Chokri – who performs under the name Sami Switch – and his co-writer Ross O’Donoghue, alleged that the “Oh I” hook in “Shape Of You” is “strikingly similar” to the “Oh Why” refrain in their own track.

Ian Mill QC, representing Sheeran, McDaid and McCutcheon, said during the 11-day trial that the trio were clear that they had “no preconceived ideas” when going into Rokstone Studios, where “Shape of You” was written, on 12 October 2016.

In a ruling on Wednesday 6 April, Justice Zacaroli concluded that Sheeran “neither deliberately nor subconsciously” copied a phrase from Oh Why when writing Shape of You.

10:02 , Roisin O'Connor

As we just learned, a High Court judge has cleared Ed Sheeran of plagiarising Sami Chokri’s 2015 track “Oh Why” for his hit single, 2017’s “Shape of You”.

The verdict was delivered just over a week after an 11-day trial, in which music experts offered their views on perceived similarities between the two songs.

09:56 , Roisin O'Connor

JUST IN: Ed Sheeran has WON the High Court battle over whether his 2017 hit “Shape of You” copied another artist’s song, with the judge deciding he did not* copy Sami Chokri’s song “Oh Why”.

09:37 , Roisin O'Connor

Sheeran appeared in court last month during the trial over his hit song “Shape of You”, for which he is accused of copying parts of Sami Chokri’s track, “Oh Why”.

Chokri and his songwriting partner, Ross O’Donoghue, claim that Sheeran’s song – co-written with Johnny McDaid and Steve Mac – took “particular lines and phrases” from their own, and allege that his refrain of the words “Oh I” is “strikingly similar” to their delivery of the words “Oh why”.

Judge Antony Zacaroli listened to both songs in court, with Chokri and O’Donoghue’s lawyer, Andrew Sutcliffe, telling him they “sound almost identical”.

09:24 , Roisin O'Connor

How likely is it that two songs sound the same by chance? There are two ways to answer that question, actually.

Kit Yates comments: “How likely is it that these two songs sound the same by chance? If it is incredibly unlikely for Sheeran to have come up with a hook sounding similar to Chokri’s purely by chance then perhaps the alternative explanation – that he plagiarised the piece – seems more plausible.

“This kind of reasoning routinely comes up in the courtroom. But there is another way of looking at this issue.

“We should not be thinking about whether there are any songs out there that match Chokri’s specific lyrics. The probability of happening is naturally quite low. Instead, we should be thinking about the probability of any two songs out there matching each other. The probability of that is much higher. And that’s a crucial point.”

08:53 , Roisin O'Connor

The lawyer representing Ed Sheeran in a plagiarism row over his hit song “Shape of You” previously said this case “should never have gone to trial”.

The British singer-songwriter will today learn the outcome of a High Court dispute over the copyright of his 2017 single.

Sheeran and his co-writers, Snow Patrol’s John McDaid and producer Steven McCutcheon (also known as Steve Mac), deny that “Shape Of You” copies part of Sami Chokri’s 2015 track “Oh Why”.

“Shape of You” remains the most-streamed song of all time on Spotify, with more than three billion plays. It was the biggest-selling song of 2017.

