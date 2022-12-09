Ed Sheeran makes surprise appearance at Framlingham school

Ed Sheeran told pupils to do what they love doing as he made a surprise appearance at his former high school, a head teacher said.

The singer-songwriter from Framlingham, Suffolk, gave a speech and handed out prizes at Thomas Mills High School's awards ceremony on Thursday.

The comprehensive's head teacher Phil Hurst said the visit was "so special".

Tom Turner, a pupil who was presented a prize by the star, said it was "incredible".

The annual awards were to recognise pupils' commitment to learning.

Mr Hurst said that during Sheeran's speech, he told the pupils to "do what you love doing and to work hard at school because it gives you such good routines for the future".

He said it was "generous" of the musician, who has a home near the town, to "give up his time in such a busy schedule".

Mr Hurst said Sheeran was given a tour of his former school and was "delighted" to meet some of his old teachers.

Tom, who is in his final year, said it was "amazing" for Sheeran to present him with his community service award.

"It was such a surreal experience having the number one music artist in the world on a stage in front of you," the frontman of Framlingham band Ikarus added.

Sheeran recently performed a pop-up gig in Ipswich.

He has also been spotted in the county filming his new music video - and has previously filmed other videos in Suffolk, most notably Castle on the Hill, which features Framlingham's ruined medieval castle.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion get in touch via eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk