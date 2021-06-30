Ed Sheeran And Courteney Cox Have A Very NSFW Relationship

Photo credit: Todd Williamson - Getty Images

If you thought the Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer crush revelations were the most raunchy thing to happen post Friends reunion, you'd be wrong.

It turns out that another of the cast members has developed something of a NSFW relationship that we didn't know about.

Ed Sheeran has confessed that a private joke between himself and Courteney Cox has developed into something relatively risqué.

Photo credit: BG002/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images

The 30-year-old 'Bad Habits' singer told James Corden on the Late Late Show that he has, more than once, ordered an S&M mask to her house.

The 57-year-old actress, who has developed a heartwarming friendship with the musician - the pair are often seen joking around on Instagram and even recorded a video of themselves recreating the famous Ross and Monica new year's eve dance routine - is yet to comment on the special deliveries.

Sheeran, however, gave Corden some further explanation: 'She has this Alexa thing in her house, and she goes, "Yeah, this is wonderful. This is my Alexa. I can just order whatever on this".'

Waiting until Cox was out of the room, he then proceeded to order her a mask designed for BDSM sexual play.

The 'Shape of You' singer then explained that one of Cox's assistants opened her post, found the mask and left it on the actor's bed.



Finding this hilarious, he has continued to purchase similar fetish products and have them sent to Cox's house every time he plans to visit.

Photo credit: David M. Benett - Getty Images

'Every time I go back there,' Sheeran detailed, 'I order her another gimp mask. And she has maybe 12, and then, I hide them in people's bedrooms. So they'll go in a drawer, and they'll just find this leather S&M mask.'

