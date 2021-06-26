Ed Sheeran causes chaos for James Corden after turning up early for The Late Late Show residency

Ed Sheeran causing chaos on The Late Late Show (CBS)

James Corden and Ed Sheeran have taken part in a preview skit ahead of the singer-songwriter’s week-long residency on The Late Late Show.

In a clip shared from the show’s official Twitter account, Sheeran is seen interrupting Corden as he attempts to present an episode.

At first, he comments on a news story Corden is explaining to his audience, as he takes down some notes.

“Don’t mind me, pretend I’m not here,” she tells Corden.

He then disrupts the recording by walking in front of the camera before climbing a ladder to fiddle with the lights.

“We’ve got a commercial break coming up in three minutes, is there any way you can do this then?” Corden asks.

After a few seconds, Sheeran interrupts again by jamming with Corden’s band.

“Oh... I was just rehearsing one of the four songs I’m playing next week,” he says. “Please carry on, pretend I’m not here.”

Corden then shouts at him and asks him to leave, and a crestfallen Sheeran leaves the stage.

While Corden looks guilty for a second, it’s not long before Sheeran’s voice appears as a voiceover as it emerges he’s speaking with the director in the booth.

“I’ve been working on my abs so if you can zoom into the pectoral muscles,” he’s heard saying, as a frantic Corden shouts: “Ed!”

Sheeran’s week-long residency on The Late Late Show begins next week.

His new single, “Bad Habits”, was released yesterday (Friday 25 June).

