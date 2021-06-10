Ed Sheeran announces release of first solo single in four years

Ed Sheeran teased new music from his Instagram account (Getty)

Fans can expect new music from Ed Sheeran in the “next few weeks”.

The singer shared the news in a Facebook post last night (9 June).

“The moment you realise your first solo single in 4 years is coming out in a few weeks,” wrote Sheeran.

The 30-year-old accompanied the announcement with a photo of himself grimacing in a navy blue t-shirt.

Sheeran’s last solo album, titled Divide, was released in 2017. The record – which featured hit tracks including “Shape of You” and “Galway Girl” – was a huge success.

Divide debuted at number one in the UK, the US, Germany, Australia and Canada.

In July 2019, Sheeran released his fourth studio album titled No 6 Collaborations Project.

The album, which was a follow-up to his 2011 EP No 5 Collaborations Project, featured guest appearances from artists including Justin Bieber, Camila Cabello, Eminem, Cardi B, J Hus and Bruno Mars.

The album’s eighth and final track, “Take Me Back to London” featuring British rapper Stormzy, reached number one on the UK Singles Chart.

Sheeran’s collaboration with Bieber on “I Don’t Care” debuted with 10.98 million daily global streams on Spotify, breaking the platform’s single-day streaming record at the time.

The record has since been beat again by tracks including Olivia Rodrigo’s “Driver’s License” and “Butter” by K-Pop band BTS.

In 2019, Sheeran also starred in the romantic-comedy filmYesterday, acting opposite Himesh Patel and Lily James.

