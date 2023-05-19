Ed Sheeran, Adele, and Harry Styles among richest Britons under 35

Ed Sheeran is one of the richest Britons under 35, according to the Sunday Times

Ed Sheeran, Adele, and Harry Styles are among the UK's richest people under 35, according to the Sunday Times Rich List.

The musicians all have an estimated wealth of more than £150m after successes in the UK and US.

Ed Sheeran and Adele are both in the top 10 of the under-35 list, which is topped by a duke with inherited wealth.

In the Rich List as a whole, many billionaires have seen their fortunes fall as stock markets tumbled.

By far and away the richest person on the under 35 list is the Duke of Westminster, "Hughie" Grosvenor, with an estimated wealth of almost £10bn.

He inherited his title, along with 300 acres of Mayfair and Belgravia, and now oversees the Grosvenor Group, which has property in 43 cities in 10 countries, according to the Sunday Times.

Ed Sheeran, 32, is in seventh place on the under 35 list with an estimated wealth of £300m. His sixth album "Subtract" was the UK's fastest selling in 2023.

Adele, who is now 35, is in ninth place with £165m. She has sold more than 100 million albums, and earlier this year she announced that her lavish Las Vegas residency would be extended. Reportedly, this pays £500,000 per show.

Harry Styles had the biggest-selling UK album in 2022 with "Harry's House", and is on tour in the UK. The 29-year-old's wealth is pegged at £150m, putting him in joint 13th place.

Fellow pop star Dua Lipa, 27, was at number 21 with an estimated £75m from music, modelling and podcasting.

Harry Potter co-stars Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, both 33, also featured on the list. Radcliffe was 18th with £92m, while Watson has an estimated wealth of £60m.