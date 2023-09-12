Ed Sheeran Adds Wedding Singer to Resume, Crashes Las Vegas Nuptials

Ed-Sheeran-Wedding-Song - Credit: Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage

Ed Sheeran made a pit stop at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas over the weekend to crash an unsuspecting couple’s wedding.

In a video shared to Instagram on Monday, Sheeran walks into the ceremony as Jordan and Carter Lindenfield, per Fox 5 Vegas, are about to exchange vows. Accompanied by a backup singers and equipped with just his acoustic guitar, he serenades the couple with “Magical” — an unreleased track from his upcoming Aaron Dessner-produced record Autumn Variations, out Sept. 29.

The Lindenfields proceed to be properly flabbergasted as Sheeran croons, “This is how it feels to be in love/ This is magical, this is magical/ Is this how it feels to be in love?/ This is magical, this is magical.” And after saying “I do,” the the singer-songwriter makes it official and signs their wedding certificate as a witness.

“I can’t believe I’m typing this but there’s been some challenges encountered during the load in of our vegas show,” Sheeran wrote on Instagram as the concert approached showtime. “It’s impossible to go forward with the show. I’m so sorry. I know everyone has travelled in for this and I wish I could change it. The gig will be postponed to Saturday October 28th and all purchased tickets will be valid for that date. I’m so, so sorry.”

On Sunday, Sheeran shared more information behind the rescheduled show, and included a snippet of a report from The Sun, which said there was a “flooring problem” and that “rubber tiling had become unstuck — causing two tall towers to slip overnight by about a foot each.”

“Nothing will take away from the effort people went to to get to vegas though and I’m sorry it wasn’t communicated sooner to the people waiting outside,” Sheeran wrote in the caption. “We really thought the show was going to happen up until the very last moment but it just couldn’t for safety reasons. Sorry again to everyone affected, and hopefully see you in October x.”

