Ed Reed won't coach at Bethune-Cookman after contract talks fall through

Less than a month in, Ed Reed’s tenure at Bethune-Cookman University is over.

Reed announced via social media on Saturday that the school will not be ratifying his contract to become the Wildcats’ head football coach. The two sides reached an agreement in principle on Dec. 27 but never came to terms.

“It’s my desire to not only coach football, but to be an agent of change that most people just talk about being,” Reed said in a statement via Twitter. “However, after weeks of negotiations, I’ve been informed that the university won’t be ratifying my contract and won’t make good on the agreement we had in principle, which had provisions and resources best needed to support the student-athletes.

"I was committed to coaching and cultivating a relationship with the University, Players, Community and the Fans. It's extremely disappointing this won't be happening."

Nov 12, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Former Miami Hurricanes defensive back Ed Reed on the field before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Pro Football Hall of Famer and former star with the Miami Hurricanes and Baltimore Ravens had been working without a contract throughout this month. He made headlines last weekend after criticizing Bethune-Cookman’s facilities during a profanity-laced social media live stream. He later issued an apology.

The university has not released a statement since the announcement of Reed's hire. Athletic director Reggie Theus has not responded to the News-Journal's requests for comment.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Ed Reed won't coach Bethune-Cookman after contract talks fall through