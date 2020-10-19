ED Questions Farooq Abdullah, Omar Calls It ‘Political Vendetta’

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday, 19 October, questioned National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah in connection with the alleged misappropriation of Rs 43 crore when he was the chairman of the Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association, news agency ANI reported.

Meanwhile, soon after the news broke, his son and former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took to Twitter to say that the National Conference would be responding to Enforcement Directorate summons and clarified that no raids were being conducted at the NC leader’s residence.

“This is nothing less then political vendetta coming days after the formation of the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration,” he added.

(With inputs from ANI.)

