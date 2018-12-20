Ed Orgeron abruptly stops his own news conference twice to silence people making noise (Video)

LSU coach Ed Orgeron wants silence for his news conferences. (Getty)

Don’t you dare disrupt an Ed Orgeron news conference.

The LSU coach was conducting his post-practice media availability on Wednesday to discuss LSU’s recruiting class and players across the Tigers’ football facility were making some background noise. So Orgeron took matters into his own hands.

"Hey guys! I'm having a press conference!" Twice Wednesday night #LSU Coach O had to shut some people up. pic.twitter.com/yvt2u42i1Q — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) December 20, 2018





“Hey guys. Hey! I’m having a press conference, OK? Thank you.” Orgeron hollered across the building.

That first loud request for silence did not work. So Orgeron had to try again. The second request, which was a bit more forceful, apparently worked.

The best part of Orgeron stopping his own news conference is the ease with which he did it. He clearly had no qualms about telling (we presume) his players making noise to be quiet and the “I’m stopping” before the second shout was a seamless transition.

On an unrelated note, Orgeron also gets props for wearing a polo shirt with gym shorts. And for also being bold enough to have them both be the same color.

LSU has 21 players in its 2019 class including three five-star recruits. The Tigers’ class is ranked No. 4 by Rivals, behind only Alabama, Georgia and Texas A&M. Unfortunately for LSU, all three of those teams are also in the SEC and two of them are in LSU’s division.

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

