Ed Mylett to Inspire and Motivate as Keynote Speaker at eXp’s Shareholder Summit 2023

·4 min read
Find your true path with Ed Mylett at eXp Shareholder Summit, May 17-20, 2023 in Orlando, FL

BELLINGHAM, Wash., March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), (or the “Company”), the holding company for eXp Realty®, Virbela and SUCCESS® Enterprises, today announced that Ed Mylett – a top-earning entrepreneur consistently ranked among the best speakers in the world – will give the keynote speech at the ninth annual eXp Shareholder Summit, taking place May 17-20, 2023 at the Rosen Shingle Creek Hotel in Orlando, Florida. Mylett’s address will take place on the main stage, in front of thousands of eXp Realty agents, on May 19 at 11 a.m. ET and the event will also be broadcast virtually.

Attendees will not only receive an update on eXp World Holdings, Inc. and its companies, but they will have the unique opportunity to attend breakouts, workshops, masterminds and certifications all designed to connect, build, attract and drive their business forward.

This year’s event – the most agent-centric ever – is designed to help agents take their business to new heights. Here is a look at what agents can expect:

  • Leading agent speakers dominating the stage, across both general and breakout sessions

  • Fast-track certification courses for Relocation, REO and Affinity, adding new streams of quality buyer and seller referrals

  • An exclusive ICON Agents panel with best practices from agents who have achieved exceptional production goals and positively impacted company culture

  • XCamp, dubbed the “unconference conference,” is built by agents live during the event featuring top and up-and-coming agents

  • Latest company updates from leadership across eXp Realty, SUCCESS® Enterprises and Virbela

  • EXPO Hall featuring eXp World Holdings companies, eXp Partners and event sponsors

  • 5K Fund Run & Walk to support eXtend a Hand, eXp Realty’s official nonprofit that provides financial assistance when eXp real estate agents and staff face hardships

  • For the first time ever, eXp Realty agents have the option to invite one non-eXp licensed agent to be their guest for a full eXp immersion experience, with the newly launched eXplorer Pass!

  • And many more exciting announcements to come!

To register for the eXp Shareholder Summit, visit expshareholdersummit.com.

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.
eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, Virbela and SUCCESS® Enterprises. eXp Realty is the fastest-growing real estate company in the world with more than 87,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand, Chile, Poland and Dubai and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by Virbela, an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.

For more information, visit https://expworldholdings.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
The statements contained herein may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update them. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the continued growth of our agent and broker base; expansion of our residential real estate brokerage business into foreign markets; and revenue growth and financial performance. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include changes in business or other market conditions; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; and other risks detailed from time to time in the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K.

CONTACTS

Media Relations Contact:
eXp World Holdings, Inc.
mediarelations@expworldholdings.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Denise Garcia
Managing Partner, Hayflower Partners
investors@expworldholdings.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/999d909d-afb9-40a8-bb5d-7be2bfa64445


