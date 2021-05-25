Ed McKay appointed as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for Shenandoah Telecommunications Company

EDINBURG, Va., May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (“Shentel” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:SHEN) announced today that Edward “Ed” H. McKay will be appointed to the role of Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. Mr. McKay will be responsible for the leadership of the Company’s entire integrated broadband business, including Shentel Cable, Shentel Business, Glo Fiber and Beam brands, and the Company’s tower portfolio.



Mr. McKay is a twenty-five year veteran of the telecommunications industry, with the past seventeen years as part of Shentel’s management team. He most recently served the Company as Senior Vice President, Engineering & Operations, where he has been responsible for delivering on Shentel’s growth strategy for fiber and fixed wireless broadband businesses, while also maintaining a remarkable fiber-rich network to support the Company’s cable and wireline businesses. He has also been critical to the successful sale and transition of the Company’s wireless affiliate business to T-Mobile as part of the Company’s pending wireless operations sale. Prior to his current position, Mr. McKay was Senior Vice President of the Company’s Wireline segment from 2015 to 2018. Mr. McKay started his career with GTE, UUNET, MCI and Verizon. Mr. McKay holds both a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Engineering in Electrical Engineering from the University of Virginia.

Mr. McKay will assume his new role on July 3, 2021, succeeding David “Dave” L. Heimbach who announced that he is resigning in order to become President and Chief Operating Officer of MetroNet, Inc.

“We are pleased to promote Ed to the role of Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. Ed’s wealth of industry and operational experience will serve the Company well as we continue to deliver on our high-growth strategic plan. Ed has been instrumental in executing our edge-out fiber to the home and fixed wireless broadband expansions, making significant contributions to Shentel’s continued success over the past seventeen years while holding a number of positions providing a depth of experience that he will draw upon in his new role. Our ongoing succession planning process had recognized his impressive leadership and operational performance, positioning him to be well suited to assume this new role,” said President and Chief Executive Officer, Christopher E. French. “I also want to take the time to thank Dave for his numerous contributions made during his time with the Company, and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”



About Shenandoah Telecommunications Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) (Nasdaq: SHEN) provides a broad range of diversified communications services through its high speed, state-of-the-art wireless, cable, fiber optic and fixed wireless networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It is the corporate entity comprised of four brands – Shentel Cable, Shentel Business, Glo Fiber, and Beam. Shentel's services include wireless voice and data; broadband internet, video, and digital voice; fiber optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing; telephone voice and digital subscriber line; and tower colocation leasing. Shentel is the exclusive personal communications service ("PCS") affiliate of Sprint in a multi-state area covering large portions of central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and portions of Maryland, Kentucky, and Ohio. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

Story continues

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of unforeseen factors. A discussion of factors that may cause actual results to differ from management’s projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations, is available in the Company’s filings with the SEC. Those factors may include changes in general economic conditions, increases in costs, changes in regulation and other competitive factors.

CONTACTS:

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company

Heather Banks

VP & Chief Human Resources Officer

540-984-5203

Heather.Banks@emp.shentel.com

Or

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company

Jim Volk

SVP & Chief Financial Officer

540-984-5168

Jim.Volk@emp.shentel.com



