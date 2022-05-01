Ed Marinaro rushed off stage by NFL draft producer: 'I guess I overdid the fun part'

Ed Marinaro was tabbed to announce the Minnesota Vikings’ first draft pick on Friday afternoon in Las Vegas, and he was determined to make the most of the experience.

He just went on a little too long.

So long, in fact, that an NFL draft producer actually had to run out on stage and tell him to wrap it up.

Marinaro spoke for about two full minutes on stage, hitting a range of topics in what should have been a 30-second announcement at the very most.

Now, it’s not like his speech wasn’t entertaining. It was even complete with a Green Bay Packers jab and a “Blue Mountain State” reference — the Spike TV show from a decade ago where he played the head football coach.

It just didn’t end.

“I certainly didn’t set out to create a brouhaha that it turned into,’’ Marinaro told the Twin Cities Pioneer Press on Sunday. “It’s just kind of weird. Obviously, I’m aware of what a lot of people thought, but a lot more people thought it was fun and entertaining.

“It wasn’t like it was a conscious effort to be kind of self indulging, if you will. I just thought it was fun. I just provided a little bit of entertainment, if you will.”

As for the producer suddenly appearing on stage, Marinaro said he was very much so caught off guard.

“I was sort of surprised,’’ Marinaro said. “I thought she was going to give me a Will Smith slap or something. But I got the hint.”

Marinaro was selected by the Vikings with the No. 50 overall pick in the 1972 draft, and spent his first four seasons in the league in Minnesota, where he reached a pair of Super Bowls. The running back then wrapped up his career with one season with both the New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks. Marinaro has been acting ever since.

Next time, Marinaro may want to just keep it short and sweet.

That is, if he's given another chance.

“I guess I overdid the fun part,’’ he said. “I just got caught up in the spirit of the whole thing, the energy. I just wanted to kind of have a little fun, but I’ll probably never get to do that again. They probably will never invite me back.”