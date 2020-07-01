Ed Henry Fired By Fox News After Workplace Investigation Into Alleged Sexual Misconduct
Fox News Channel said it had terminated veteran anchor Ed Henry after investigating a complaint about “willful sexual misconduct in the workplace.”
Henry, a longtime Washington correspondent who was recently made co-anchor of the Fox Corp.-owned network’s mid-morning program “America’s Newsroom,” was let go quickly after the network received a complaint on June 25 from a former employee, according to a statement from Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott and President Jay Wallace. “Ed was suspended the same day and removed from his on-air responsibilities pending investigation. Based on investigative findings, Ed has been terminated,” the executives said in a statement.
