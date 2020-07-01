Ed Henry Fired By Fox News After Workplace Investigation Into Alleged Sexual Misconduct

Click here to read the full article.

Fox News Channel said it had terminated veteran anchor Ed Henry after investigating a complaint about “willful sexual misconduct in the workplace.”

Henry, a longtime Washington correspondent who was recently made co-anchor of the Fox Corp.-owned network’s mid-morning program “America’s Newsroom,” was let go quickly after the network received a complaint on June 25 from a former employee, according to a statement from Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott and President Jay Wallace. “Ed was suspended the same day and removed from his on-air responsibilities pending investigation. Based on investigative findings, Ed has been terminated,” the executives said in a statement.

