Ed Harris, Lewis Pullman, Miles J. Harvey & Pete Davidson Join Jennifer Coolidge, Dustin Hoffman & Gabrielle Union In Crime Comedy ‘Riff Raff’; Filming Underway In New Jersey

EXCLUSIVE: Four-time Oscar nominee Ed Harris (Westworld), Lewis Pullman (Top Gun: Maverick), Miles J. Harvey (American Vandal) and Pete Davidson (The King of Staten Island) have joined Emmy winner Jennifer Coolidge, Oscar winner Dustin Hoffman, and Gabrielle Union (The Inspection) in director Dito Montiel’s crime comedy movie Riff Raff, which has begun filming in New Jersey.

The film centers on a former criminal whose ordinary life is thrown upside down when his family shows up for a long-awaited reckoning.

More from Deadline

Signature Films and Canopy Media Partners are behind the production, based on a script by John Pollono.

Canopy Media Partners’ Noah Rothman (Small Engine Repair), Signature Films’ Marc Goldberg and Sarah Gabriel (The Estate), and Adam Paulsen (Pig, On The Count of Three) are producing.

Executive producers include David Sullivan, John Pollono, Chris Dennis for Canopy Media Partners, Capstone’s Christian Mercuri, and Patrick Hibler and Patrick Muldoon from Storyboard Media.

Signature will continue selling international rights at the EFM after launching sales in Cannes earlier this year, with Capstone representing domestic rights alongside CAA Media Finance and WME Independent.

Harris will next star in Jonathan Kent’s Long Day’s Journey Into Night. Pullman, who played Lt. Robert ‘Bob’ Floyd in Top Gun: Maverick, will next star in Skincare alongside Elizabeth Banks and season two of Amazon’s Outer Range opposite Josh Brolin.

Harvey is known for his role in Netflix’s true-crime satire American Vandal and films such as Supercool, The Babysitter and The Dinner. SNL alum Davidson is next to be seen in Sony and Black Bear’s Dumb Money and will appear in A24 comedy Wizards!

Story continues

Harris is represented by CAA and Julian Zajfen of Ziffren Brittenham LLP; Pullman is represented by Anonymous Content and CAA; Harvey is represented by Edge Entertainment Management and Buchwald; and Davidson is represented by WME and Alex Panagos.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.