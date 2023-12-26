Ed Eason from “The Challenge” and “Circle” Got Engaged: 'She Said Yes'

"I get to spend forever with the most perfect girl in this whole world! I love you!!" the reality TV star captioned an Instagram photo of the proposal

Ed Eason is engaged!

On Dec. 23, The Challenge and The Circle star got down on one knee and proposed to his longtime girlfriend Miranda Meyer.

On Instagram, Eason posted a carousel of pictures of the proposal, which took place on a boat. In one of the photos, Meyer covers her face with her hands in shock. Another one of the photos captures Meyer's son in the background.

"My heart my soul!!" Eason captioned the post. "She said yes, turns out angels do love goofballs!"

He continued: "I get to spend forever with the most perfect girl in this whole world! I love you!! @mirandameyy you are the most beautiful soul I’ve ever met and I’m so happy we get to spend our life together ❤️ video coming soon!!"



"THANK GOD I HAVE YOU FOREVER," the beauty expert captioned a post of the engagement photos on her account.

"I love you forever!!! My fiancé!!! ❤️" Eason replied.

In October Eason, an alum from Season 1 of The Circle, also shared a special early birthday post for Meyer. "Happy early birthday to the love of my life! It’s coming up soon on May 25th and I want to be the first one to wish you a happy birthday ❤️ you are amazing!" he captioned a post on Instagram.



Since they began dating, Meyer has also featured Eason in several of her social media posts. The first one was in June 2021.

Aside from Eason, her Instagram page is also filled with images of her son, who she has from a previous relationship. On April 23, Meyer shared a photo of Eason with her son on a dirt bike, writing, "my big baby and lil baby love yall so much." Eason replied: "We love you mamas!!"

