Ed Clark, Atlanta Motor Speedway president, to retire in 2020

After more than four decades of service to the NASCAR industry, including the last 27 years at Atlanta Motor Speedway, facility President Ed Clark will retire following the 2020 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, Speedway Motorsports officials announced Monday.

Clark joined Speedway Motorsports in 1981 as a member of the public relations department at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He was quickly promoted to Director of Public Relations, and in 1987 was named the Vice President of Events at America’s Home for Racing. In 1992, Speedway Motorsports Executive Chairman Bruton Smith tapped Clark to be the General Manager of Atlanta Motor Speedway. He added the title of AMS President in 1995. Clark, 64, is the second-longest tenured employee at Speedway Motorsports, trailing only Smith, the company founder.

“Ed has been a pillar in the motorsports industry for more than 40 years, and the full effect of his work at Atlanta Motor Speedway is impossible to measure,” said Marcus Smith, president and CEO of Speedway Motorsports. “His tireless leadership and focus on creating unmatched fan experiences at each of his events sets him apart from his peers and has a direct impact on the success of Atlanta Motor Speedway and Speedway Motorsports.”

During his early career at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Clark was a member of the leadership team that created the first NASCAR All-Star Race and NASCAR Media Tour. At Atlanta Motor Speedway, Clark supervised the expansive growth and modernization of the facility with the addition of luxury suites, condominiums and Club One hospitality, as well as a rebuild of the complex after much of it was destroyed by a tornado in 2005.

Most recently, Clark has spearheaded efforts to add more major events like the Imagine Music Festival, Georgia State Fair and U.S. Legend Car racing to the speedway’s annual calendar, increasing Atlanta Motor Speedway’s track rental business, brand awareness and regional economic impact.

“Growing up on a tobacco farm in Virginia, I never dreamed as a boy that I’d have the opportunity to work in this sport for 44 seasons,” said Clark. “I have been privileged to work with and for many amazing people and I will be forever grateful for how they allowed me to follow and live my dream. It’s been a true blessing and a wonderful journey.”

“We are beyond grateful for Ed’s service to our company and to the entire NASCAR community,” added Marcus Smith. “We’re also blessed that Ed will continue to lead Atlanta Motor Speedway through the March 15 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, so that the fans, drivers and sponsors can join us to say ‘thank you’ to a man whose countless contributions and dedication to our sport will be remembered for years to come.”

In addition to his work at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Clark serves on the board of directors of Speedway Children’s Charities and the Flint River Scout Council.

Outside of racing, Clark’s interests include fishing and horticulture. He and his wife, Teresa, reside in Peachtree City, Georgia.