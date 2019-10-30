Ed Clancy confident of further Olympic success for Great Britain in Tokyo after British Cycling unveil new track bike

Three-time Olympic champion Ed Clancy is confident Great Britain have a bike they can deliver further success with in Tokyo next year after getting a first look at the finished product.

British Cycling on Wednesday unveiled the new track bike jointly developed by Lotus Engineering and component manufacturer Hope Technology.

Developers said the bike, dubbed the H.BT, is a nod to the innovative Lotus Type 108 that Chris Boardman rode to Olympic glory at the 1992 Games in Barcelona, and the new machine features its own unique designs, not least the distinctive seatstays and fork.

Britain's riders, while involved in developing the bike at different stages, have had only limited opportunity to test the finished product before it makes its debut at this weekend's Track World Cup in Minsk, but Clancy likes what he has seen.

"We know it's going to be quick," said the 34-year-old, a gold medallist in the team pursuit in each of the last three Games.

"Today, just rocking around at 40 or 50 kilometres an hour, getting a feel for it, it's hard to say just how fast it is, but I've got faith in the engineers and the scientists.

"It's going to be exciting when we roll it out."

Clancy, not in the squad for Minsk, will get his first chance to do that at the second round of the World Cup in Glasgow from November 8-10.

Under new UCI rules, all teams competing in Japan next summer must use the same kit they will race at the Olympics from the start of the World Cup onwards, with no changes allowed to prevent the theft of ideas.

All eyes will therefore be on the bikes unveiled in Minsk this weekend, but British Cycling is confident they have a winner.

"The feedback from riders and coaches in testing so far has been positive, and we are looking forward to the Minsk and Glasgow rounds of the UCI Track Cycling World Cup series as opportunities to further evaluate and refine the bike," said performance director Stephen Park.

"The HB.T forms just one part of the world-class support we are able to offer our riders across all of the Olympic and Paralympic cycling disciplines as our focus narrows on Tokyo 2020."

