Ed Carpenter wins pole for Indy 500; Danica Patrick to start 7th

Ed Carpenter bumps fist with a member of his crew after he qualified for the IndyCar Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Ed Carpenter will start first in the Indianapolis 500 for the third time.

Carpenter posted the fastest time of the top nine drivers racing for the pole position on Sunday and will lead the field to green in the 101st Indy 500 on May 27. Danica Patrick, racing in her final Indianapolis 500 and driving for Carpenter’s team, will start seventh.

Carpenter went out second-to-last among the nine fastest drivers from Saturday’s qualifying session. He went to the top with a four-lap average speed of 229.618 MPH and just had to wait out Helio Castroneves’ qualifying attempt.

Simon Pagenaud will start second and WIll Power will start third. Their Team Penske teammate and defending IndyCar Series champion Josef Newgarden will start fourth and Sebastien Bourdais will start fifth.

Patrick, 36, is making her return to IndyCar after racing in NASCAR since 2013. Her contract with Stewart-Haas Racing wasn’t renewed at the end of the 2017 season and she announced in November that her final two races would be the Daytona 500 and the Indy 500. She drove for Premium Motorsports in the Daytona 500, where she was caught up in a crash.

The drivers who were 10-33 on Saturday raced again for those spots on Sunday. Tony Kanaan put up the fastest speed of those 24 drivers while defending Indianapolis 500 champion Alexander Rossi was the second-slowest and will start 32nd.

James Hinchcliffe was one of two drivers who didn’t qualify for the race on Saturday. Hinchcliffe could still race in the 500 if his Schmidt-Peterson Motorsports team buys out a driver who qualified for the race. However, that possibility is more unlikely than likely.

Full starting grid

1. Ed Carpenter

2. Simon Pagenaud

3. Will Power

4. Josef Newgarden

5. Sebastien Bourdais

6. Spencer Pigot

7. Danica Patrick

8. Helio Castroneves

9. Scott Dixon

10. Tony Kanaan

11. Matheus Leist

12. Marco Andretti

13. Zach Claman De Melo

14. Ryan Hunter-Reay

15. Charlie Kimball

16. Takuma Sato

17. Kyle Kaiser

18. Robert Wickens

19. James Davison

20. Max Chilton

21. Carlos Munoz

22. Gabby Chaves

23. Stefan Wilson

24. Sage Karam

25. Zach Veach

26. Oriol Servia

27. JR Hildebrand

28. Jay Howard

29. Ed Jones

30. Graham Rhal

31. Jack Harvey

32. Alexander Rossi

33. Conor Daly

