Ed Balls conducts chamber choir at Norwich Cathedral

Former Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer Ed Balls was the man with the baton as he conducted the BBC Singers chamber choir at Norwich Cathedral.

The event was a celebration of the 20th Century English composer, organist and teacher, Herbert Howells.

Mr Balls described performing in his hometown cathedral as "an honour".

He said: "It's quite stressful -there is this professional choir, they are top of their game, and I'm telling them what to do."

"Who am I to be conducting the BBC singers?

"It has been quite hard to look them in the eye. I am slightly sheepish, but on the other hand, what an honour".

Mr Balls, who won admirers for his valiant efforts on Strictly Come Dancing in 2016, added that learning to conduct was "really hard".

"You come into it thinking 'am I just going to wave my arms around?

"The responsibility of the conductor is greater than I thought," he added.

The Norfolk born ex-politician was conducting in a building he knew from his childhood.

"I was first in this building aged five years old at a Christingle service in the early 1970's," he said.

"I have been coming here for so many years, so to actually be able to be part of a performance like this, for the people of Norwich, it's very very exciting."

The performance on Thursday night was a celebration Howells, someone who Mr Balls personally chose.

"Herbert Howells was probably the greatest composer of English church music in the last 100 years," he said.

"He's someone I've been listening to all my adult life, and a real companion of mine."

Conducting is just the latest career move Mr Balls has undertaken since his time in parliament.

"Strictly taught me how to stay in time, and as a conductor, timing is quite important," he said.

"I've tried to go on and do new things, grab new opportunities."

Mr Balls is also conducting at St Martin-in-the-Fields in London on Friday.

