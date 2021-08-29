Ed Asner, 7-Time Emmy-Winning Actor and Hollywood Legend, Dead at 91

Ed Asner

Hollywood legend Ed Asner has died. He was 91.

The seven-time Emmy-winning actor's death was confirmed by his family on his Twitter account Sunday morning.

"We are sorry to say that our beloved patriarch passed away this morning peacefully. Words cannot express the sadness we feel. With a kiss on your head- Goodnight dad. We love you," read the statement.

Asner was best known for playing Lou Grant on both The Mary Tyler Moore Show as well as Lou Grant, proving his comedic and dramatic acting chops. He was also the former president of the Screen Actors Guild.

Asner is the most decorated male performer in Emmys history and received the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award in 2001. He is also the recipient of five Golden Globe Awards and earned his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1992.

His other notable works include Roots, Elf, Up, CSI: NY, and The Good Wife, to name a few.

Asner is survived by his four children: twins Matthew and Liza, daughter Kate, and son Charles.