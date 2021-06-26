ED Asks Deshmukh to Appear for Questioning Today, 2 Aides Arrested

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to appear before the law enforcement body for questioning on Saturday, 26 May, in connection with the Rs 100 crore bribery case that has been levelled against the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) member.

Further, Deshmukh's personal secretary Sanjeev Palande and personal assistant Kundan Shinde, who had been taken in for interrogation by the ED on Friday, were booked under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after nine hours of questioning, news agency PTI reported.

ED officials indicated that the two accused were not cooperating with the investigation during their interrogation at the economic law enforcement agency’s office in Mumbai’s Ballard.

The ED, on Friday, had also raided Deshmukh's residences, both in Nagpur as well as in Mumbai.

What is the Case?

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in March had alleged that Anil Deshmukh had been involved in corruption, meddling in the police force’s functioning and manipulating transfers and postings in the state, among other charges. Singh had demanded a CBI probe into his allegations.

Singh had claimed that Deshmukh held meetings in February 2021 with junior police officers, including Sachin Vaze, who was arrested in relation to the Ambani bomb scare case, and instructed them to accumulate Rs 100 crore every month.

Following the former top cop's allegations, the CBI had filed an FIR over the charges of money laundering against Deshmukh on 24 May.

(With inputs from PTI)

