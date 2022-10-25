‘Ed, this is 2022’: Why Lewis Capaldi changed one of Ed Sheeran’s lyrics in new song Pointless

Lewis Capaldi has explained why he felt he needed to change one of Ed Sheeran’s lyrics, as they collaborated on his forthcoming album.

The pair were writing a song together for Capaldi’s second record, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, which isdue for release on 19 May 2023.

The song, “Pointless”, is a love ballad performed on the piano. Capaldi told the BBC that Sheeran originally suggested the lyrics: "She gives me more than everything, I’ll give her my last name.”

"I was like, ‘Ed, this is 2022. No-one has to take anyone’s second name. I’m not singing that!” he said.

"I don’t even think that Ed’s own wife has got his last name," he added.

Capaldi also discussed being “wary” of writing with Sheeran due to his overwhelming success.

“I actually mentioned that to him and he offered to take up a pseudonym, but at the end of the day, he did help write it so there should be no question," he told BBC.

The pair have been friends since the early days of Capaldi’s career. The Scottish singer recently revealed that Sheeran had once given him some words of warning about the drawbacks of fame.

Speaking to the The Guardian, Capaldi told how Sheeran had previously warned Capaldi that family and friends could change as his fame increases.

“Has your family started getting weird yet? Have there been any sort of fringe members of your family started to get weird with you?” Sheeran had said.

When Capaldi had replied no, Sheeran asked,“‘What about your friends?”. “No,” Capaldi answered, before Sheeran told him “That’ll happen”.

The Scottish singer recently announced a 2023 world tour alongside his album. You can find out how to get tickets here.