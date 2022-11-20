Ecuador World Cup 2022 squad list, fixtures and latest odds / Players of Ecuador disembark a Qatar Airways aircraft as they arrive ahead of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at on November 15, 2022 in Doha, Qatar - Sarah Stier - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Ecuador have named three Brighton players in their World Cup squad but left out Byron Castillo despite all the legal troubles the nation's football authorities went through regarding him since they qualified in March.

Ecuador's was the last squad to be known among the 32 in the World Cup, with coach Gustavo Alfaro opting not to include a player who put the team's presence in the tournament in doubt.

Chile and Peru argued before sporting authorities that Castillo was actually Colombian and illegally played several World Cup qualifiers. The claim was rejected, with both Fifa and the Court of Arbitration for Sport clearing the country to be allowed to feature in Group A with hosts Qatar, Senegal and the Netherlands.

Left-back Pervis Estupinan and midfielders Moises Caicedo and Jeremy Sarmiento - a former England youth international - are included for Brighton.

Ecuador face a high bar of competition if they are to match the World Cup prowess of their South American neighbours.

Ecuador World Cup 2022 squad

Goalkeepers: Alexander Dominguez (Liga de Quito), Hernan Galindez (Aucas), Moises Ramirez (Independiente del Valle).

Defenders: Pervis Estupinan (Brighton & Hove Albion), Angelo Preciado (Gent), Piero Hincapie (Bayer Leverkusen), Xavier Arreaga (Seattle Sounders), Diego Palacios (Los Angeles FC), Jackson Porozo (Troyes), Robert Arboleda (Sao Paulo), Felix Torres (Santos Laguna), William Pacho (Royal Antwerp FC).

Midfielders: Moises Caicedo (Brighton), Jose Cifuentes (Los Angeles FC), Alan Franco (Talleres), Jhegson Mendez (Los Angeles FC), Carlos Gruezo (Augsburg), Gonzalo Plata (Valladolid), Angel Mena (Leon), Ayrton Preciado (Santos Laguna), Romario Ibarra (Pachuca), Jeremy Sarmiento (Brighton)

Forwards: Enner Valencia (Fenerbahce), Michael Estrada (Cruz Azul), Djorkaeff Reasco (Newell's Old Boys), Kevin Rodriguez (Imbabura SC) (Reporting by Angelica Medina in Mexico City).

Who is likely to be the star name in the squad?

Former West Ham striker Enner Valencia, now 33, remains the team’s most experienced forward. Now signed with Fenerbahce, he scored four goals in qualification.

This could be a big tournament for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo, with Real Madrid reportedly interested in signing the 21-year-old as a replacement for Luka Modric. His transfer value could sky-rocket if Ecuador have a strong run and he plays well.

What are Ecuador's fixtures?

What is Ecuador’s World Cup record?

This will be Ecuador's fourth World Cup. They first appeared in Japan and South Korea in 2002, before competing at Germany 2006 and Brazil 2014.

They reached the round of 16 in 2006, their best result.

Ecuador raised eyebrows in the South American qualifiers, winning away in Chile, losing to Paraguay, and drawing to Argentina and Brazil, which saw them reach fourth spot ahead of Peru, Colombia, Chile and Paraguay.

Recent form is promising, winning two and drawing three of their last six matches, including a 1-1 tie with Argentina.

The Andeans, who have qualified alongside regional powerhouses Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay, have now qualified for four of the last six finals, a better record than the likes of Chile, Colombia, Paraguay and Peru.

Latest odds

Ecuador are currently a best price of 150/1 to win the World Cup 2022.

The leading contenders...

Brazil 4/1

Argentina 11/2

France 13/2

England 8/1

Spain 8/1

Germany 10/1

Information correct as of November 15