Enner Valencia - Ecuador World Cup 2022 squad list, fixtures and latest odds - Getty Images/Serhat Cagdas

Ecuador face a high bar of competition if they are to match the World Cup prowess of their South American neighbours.

The good news at least is that they look set to hold on to their place at the tournament after Fifa's appeals committee dismissed a claim of ineligibility against one of their players.

The Chilean federation lodged a complaint with the game's global governing body over Byron Castillo, who it claimed was not born in Ecuador, and argued that Ecuador should forfeit the World Cup qualifying matches he had played in.

Fifa's disciplinary committee closed the proceedings in June but the Chileans appealed, leading to a new hearing before the appeals committee.

However, that too has now been dismissed with a Fifa statement saying: "Amongst other considerations, (the committee) deemed that on the basis of the documents presented, the player was to be considered as holding permanent Ecuadorian nationality."

The Chilean federation could now take their case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, but time is running out with Ecuador due to feature in the opening match of the tournament against the hosts on Nov 20.

Castillo played in eight of Ecuador's 18 qualifying games for the World Cup. Ecuador have denied that the player was ineligible.

Ecuador picked up 14 of their 26 points in matches Castillo played. Losing points for the games in which Castillo appeared would have meant they missed out on a place in Qatar.

Ecuador World Cup 2022 squad

Each country’s final World Cup squad of 23-26 players must be submitted to Fifa by November 13. The replacement of injured or Covid-19 positive players is allowed up to 24 hours before a team’s first match. This year the World Cup will run from November 20 to December 18.

But earlier this year, Alfaro named his provisional squad, as follows.

Goalkeepers: Hernan Galindez (Universidad de Chile), Moises Ramirez (Independiente del Valle), Jorge Pinos (9 de Octubre)

Defenders: Robert Arboleda (Sao Paulo), Pervis Estupinan (Villarreal), German Pezzella (Real Betis), Angelo Preciado (Genk), Piero Hincapie (Bayer Leverkusen), Xavier Arreaga (Seattle Sounders), Diego Palacios (Los Angeles), Byron Castillo (Barcelona), Fernando Leon (Atletico San Luis)

Story continues

Midfielders: Carlos Gruezo (Augsburg), Angel Mena (Leon), Jhegson Mendez (Orlando City), Gonzalo Plata (Real Valladolid), Romario Ibarra (Pachuca), Moises Caicedo (Brighton), Alan Franco (Charlotte), Joao Rojas (Emelec), Jose Cifuentes (Los Angeles), Michael Carcelen (Barcelona), Jeremy Sarmiento (Brighton), Danny Cabezas (Independiente del Valle)

Forwards: Enner Valencia (Fenerbahce), Michael Estrada (DC United), Jordy Caicedo (CSKA Sofia), Djorkaeff Reasco (Newell's Old Boys)

Who is likely to be the star name in the squad?

Former West Ham striker Enner Valencia, now 32, is almost certain to make the squad and remains the team’s most experienced forward. Now signed with Fenerbahce, he scored four goals in qualification.

This could be a big tournament for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo, with Real Madrid reportedly interested in signing the 21-year-old as a replacement for Luka Modric. His transfer value could sky-rocket if Ecuador have a strong run and he plays well.

What are Ecuador's fixtures?

What is Ecuador’s World Cup record?

This will be Ecuador's fourth World Cup. They first appeared in Japan and South Korea in 2002, before competing at Germany 2006 and Brazil 2014.

They reached the round of 16 in 2006, their best result.

Ecuador raised eyebrows in the South American qualifiers, winning away in Chile, losing to Paraguay, and drawing to Argentina and Brazil, which saw them reach fourth spot ahead of Peru, Colombia, Chile and Paraguay.

Recent form is promising, winning two and drawing three of their last six matches, including a 1-1 tie with Argentina.

The Andeans, who have qualified alongside regional powerhouses Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay, have now qualified for four of the last six finals, a better record than the likes of Chile, Colombia, Paraguay and Peru.

Argentina | Australia | Belgium | Brazil | Cameroon | Canada | Costa Rica | Croatia | Denmark | Ecuador | England | France | Germany | Ghana | Iran | Japan | Mexico | Morocco | Netherlands | Poland | Portugal | Qatar | Saudi Arabia | Senegal | Serbia | South Korea | Spain | Switzerland | Tunisia | Uruguay | USA | Wales

Latest odds

South American teams have a good record in World Cups outside of Europe and you can bet on Ecuador with these betting offers and free bets

Ecuador are currently a best price of 150/1 to win the World Cup 2022.

The leading contenders...

Brazil 4/1

Argentina 11/2

France 6/1

England 8/1

Spain 17/2

Germany 10/1

Information correct as of November 12