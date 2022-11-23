Ecuador World Cup 2022 squad list, fixtures and latest odds

Ecuador World Cup 2022 squad list, fixtures and latest odds - Getty Images/Michael Regan

Ecuador got their World Cup campaign off to a winning start with a comfortable 2-0 win over hosts Qatar on the opening day.

Their all-time top scorer Enner Valencia – who is known as 'Superman' back home – scored twice before the break in what turned out to be a one-sided affair.

The 33-year-old scored all of Ecuador’s three goals at their last World Cup appearance in 2014 and Sunday's double cemented his status as national hero.

Ecuador World Cup 2022 squad

Goalkeepers: Alexander Dominguez (Liga de Quito), Hernan Galindez (Aucas), Moises Ramirez (Independiente del Valle).

Defenders: Pervis Estupinan (Brighton & Hove Albion), Angelo Preciado (Gent), Piero Hincapie (Bayer Leverkusen), Xavier Arreaga (Seattle Sounders), Diego Palacios (Los Angeles FC), Jackson Porozo (Troyes), Robert Arboleda (Sao Paulo), Felix Torres (Santos Laguna), William Pacho (Royal Antwerp FC).

Midfielders: Moises Caicedo (Brighton), Jose Cifuentes (Los Angeles FC), Alan Franco (Talleres), Jhegson Mendez (Los Angeles FC), Carlos Gruezo (Augsburg), Gonzalo Plata (Valladolid), Angel Mena (Leon), Ayrton Preciado (Santos Laguna), Romario Ibarra (Pachuca), Jeremy Sarmiento (Brighton)

Forwards: Enner Valencia (Fenerbahce), Michael Estrada (Cruz Azul), Djorkaeff Reasco (Newell's Old Boys), Kevin Rodriguez (Imbabura SC) (Reporting by Angelica Medina in Mexico City).

Who is likely to be the star name in the squad?

Former West Ham striker Enner Valencia, now 33, remains the team’s most experienced forward. Now signed with Fenerbahce, he scored four goals in qualification.

This could be a big tournament for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo, with Real Madrid reportedly interested in signing the 21-year-old as a replacement for Luka Modric. His transfer value could sky-rocket if Ecuador have a strong run and he plays well.

What are Ecuador's fixtures?

What is Ecuador’s World Cup record?

This will be Ecuador's fourth World Cup. They first appeared in Japan and South Korea in 2002, before competing at Germany 2006 and Brazil 2014. They reached the round of 16 in 2006, their best result.

Ecuador raised eyebrows in the South American qualifiers, winning away in Chile, losing to Paraguay, and drawing to Argentina and Brazil, which saw them reach fourth spot ahead of Peru, Colombia, Chile and Paraguay.

Recent form is promising, winning two and drawing three of their last six matches, including a 1-1 tie with Argentina.

The Andeans, who have qualified alongside regional powerhouses Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay, have now qualified for four of the last six finals, a better record than the likes of Chile, Colombia, Paraguay and Peru.

Latest odds

South American teams have a good record in World Cups outside of Europe and you can bet on Ecuador with these betting offers and free bets

Ecuador are currently a best price of 150/1 to win the World Cup 2022.

The leading contenders...

  • Brazil 4/1

  • Argentina 11/2

  • France 13/2

  • England 8/1

  • Spain 8/1

  • Germany 10/1

Information correct as of November 20

