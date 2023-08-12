Ecuador murder: Fernando Villavicencio's running-mate steps in to contest election

Andrea Gonzalez will run in Fernando Villavicencio's stead

The running-mate of a murdered Ecuadorian politician is to contest the presidential election in his place.

Fernando Villavicencio was shot three times in the head after a campaign rally in Quito. Police say all suspects are Colombian.

His Construye party said it would put Andrea Gonzalez forward as its presidential candidate.

The party added that it was in the process of choosing a vice-presidential candidate for the August 20 election.

Ms Gonzalez, 36, whose career has mainly focused on environmental issues, is due to take part in Sunday's presidential debate in the capital.

The party said on social media that she would "guarantee the legacy" of Mr Villavicencio "and millions of Ecuadorians will accompany her in this purpose".

The candidate for the vice-presidency would come from "the most trusted of those who have shared the struggles of comrade Fernando Villavicencio", the party added.

Mr Villavicencio, 59, a former journalist and member of the country's national assembly, was shot three times in the head as he left a public event in the capital on Wednesday.

One attacker was killed in an exchange of fire with police while several others escaped.

His death has shocked a nation that has largely escaped the decades of drug-gang violence, cartel wars and corruption that has blighted many of its neighbours. Crime has however shot up in recent years, fuelled by the growth of Colombian and Mexican drug cartels.

Mr Villavicencio's campaign focused on corruption and gangs, and was one of only a few candidates to allege links between organised crime and government officials in Ecuador.

Interior Minister Juan Zapata said on Thursday that six suspects had been arrested, adding that were Colombians who were members of organised criminal groups,

Mr Villavicencio, who was married and had five children, was one of eight candidates in the first round of the election - although he was not the frontrunner and was polling around the middle of the pack.

Patricia Villavicencio, his sister, said "this crime can't go unpunished... We are hurting, with a broken soul, there is no justice, there is no protection".