'This has got to be the best purchase of my life!': Shop the Ecovacs robo vacuum for 52 percent off today!
Yahoo Lifestyle is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.
If you’ve been holding out on treating yourself to a robot vacuum, we have great news: Amazon is having a sale on its best-selling robo-vacuums. For a very limited time, the Ecovacs Deebot 500 is on sale for $135 (originally $280). This is more than 50 percent in savings!
From pet owners to busy home owners, the 500 model is a total steal and the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this smart vacuum. EVER!
The Ecovacs Deebot 500 model offers 110 minutes of battery life and includes all the features of a basic robo-vac. Using the mobile app, you can adjust the cleaning mode and even schedule vacuum sessions from wherever you are. With its optimized navigation mode and Alexa capabilities, it’s got all the bells and whistles you could possibly need.
One five-star reviewer said: “This automatic vacuum cleaner is really convenient，Keep the floor clean，and save your time，it will take some time to clean every inch since it could choose to clean some area several times until finding every corner area. After looking at it for a long time, I finally bought this one，My work is very busy，So there's no time or energy to clean the house， It is smart as well since it could find the charging station by itself without any hint, which is great! Life is so wonderful！It was a great product!”
Another wrote: “This has got to be the best purchase of my life! My toddler is 7 months old now and requires a lot of attention. My life partner is working hard everyday to perfect his art skills as a tattoo artist so I am on my own in terms of kid sitting and chores. With this product I am able to provide my child the attention she requires along with having my floor cleaned so she can crawl around. The device cleans according to your command with an app. I highly recommend this product for every house owner especially for those with.”
Ecovacs Debot 500 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner
Shop it: Ecovacs Debot 500 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, $135 (Was $280), amazon.com
Read More from Yahoo Lifestyle:
Rare sale: Bose audio system Cyber Monday deals are here — get 'em before they sell out
It's not too late to save: Snag these cult-favorite Amazon finds for $30 or less
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo’s newsletter.