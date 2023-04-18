Econpile Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:ECONBHD) Business Is Yet to Catch Up With Its Share Price

With a median price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of close to 0.9x in the Construction industry in Malaysia, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about Econpile Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:ECONBHD) P/S ratio of 0.8x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/S ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

How Has Econpile Holdings Berhad Performed Recently?

While the industry has experienced revenue growth lately, Econpile Holdings Berhad's revenue has gone into reverse gear, which is not great. It might be that many expect the dour revenue performance to strengthen positively, which has kept the P/S from falling. However, if this isn't the case, investors might get caught out paying to much for the stock.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The P/S?

Econpile Holdings Berhad's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver moderate growth, and importantly, perform in line with the industry.

Taking a look back first, the company's revenue growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 11%. The last three years don't look nice either as the company has shrunk revenue by 39% in aggregate. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 2.6% during the coming year according to the four analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to expand by 27%, which is noticeably more attractive.

In light of this, it's curious that Econpile Holdings Berhad's P/S sits in line with the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company are less bearish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. These shareholders may be setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/S falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

What Does Econpile Holdings Berhad's P/S Mean For Investors?

We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

Given that Econpile Holdings Berhad's revenue growth projections are relatively subdued in comparison to the wider industry, it comes as a surprise to see it trading at its current P/S ratio. At present, we aren't confident in the P/S as the predicted future revenues aren't likely to support a more positive sentiment for long. This places shareholders' investments at risk and potential investors in danger of paying an unnecessary premium.

