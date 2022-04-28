Economy contracts for first time since 2020 in first quarter as GDP fell 1.4%

Paul Davidson, USA TODAY
·4 min read

After a blockbuster 2021, the U.S. economy decidedly came back to earth early this year, contracting for the first time since the second quarter of 2020.

The trade deficit widened and companies pulled back stockpiling, more than offsetting solid consumer spending and business investment.

The nation’s gross domestic product, the value of all goods and services produced in the U.S., shrank at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.4% in the January-March period, the Commerce Department said Thursday. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg had forecast a 1% rise in GDP.

It marks the economy’s worst quarterly showing since the depths of the health crisis in spring 2020 and follows sizzling gains of 6.9% in the fourth quarter and 5.7% for all of last year. That was the strongest annual rise since 1984.

Growth should still be sturdy, if markedly slower, in 2022. But Thursday's report kicks off an uncertain year for the economy as inflation eases but remains elevated and the Federal Reserve wages an aggressive campaign to fight it with interest rate hikes that could risk recession.

The odds of a downturn have risen to 20% to 30% from about 15% in 2021, top economists say.

The silver lining for the first quarter is that U.S. consumers and businesses remain healthy. Trade accounted for the dismal performance, subtracting more than 3 percentage points from growth.

Exports fell 5.9% as U.S. manufacturers continued to grapple with supply snarls and foreign countries struggled with COVID flare-ups.

Meanwhile, imports surged 17.7% as a result of a relatively American consumer who continued to snap up goods. The combination widened the trade

Consumer spending, which makes up 70% of economic activity, grew 2.7% following a 2.5% rise late last year. Those are decent numbers but they pale next to the double-digit advances of early 2021, when the economy was reopening and federal stimulus checks juiced purchases.

On the one hand, the nation continued to heal from COVID-19 in recent months as cases tumbled after January’s omicron surge, leading many Americans to resume shopping, traveling and dining out. That has partly made up for a cutback in consumers’ spending binges on sofas, TVs and other goods while they hunkered down during the pandemic.

Households also have been bolstered by robust job and wage growth as employers struggle to fill a near-record number of openings. Many people are still out of the labor force – meaning they’re not working or looking for jobs -- for COVID-related reasons.

But inflation hit a 40-year high of 8.6% in March and the spike in gasoline, food and rent costs has led many households to curtail their discretionary purchases, says Wells Fargo economist Sam Bullard.

Inflation or greed?: Critics say corporate greed is making inflation worse, citing record profits despite rising costs

Middle ground on student debt: Young people want student debt relief. But not all want it totally canceled, poll finds

The supply chain bottlenecks that helped fuel the soaring prices are starting to ease and many economists believe inflation has peaked. But Russia’s war in Ukraine and COVID-related lockdowns in China pose new threats to the shipment of goods across the globe.

Bullard expects the economy to grow 2.8% this year, a healthy showing in relation to the pre-pandemic era but a big downshift from last year’s leap in output.

And the Fed has vowed to bring down inflation with sharp interest rate hikes, raising concerns about whether the central bank can slow the price increases without triggering a recession.

Business investment rebounds

Business capital spending grew a healthy 9.2% after a 2.9% gain in the third fourth quarter.

Outlays for computers, delivery trucks, factory machines and other equipment jumped 15.3%. Supply chain snags are easing, spurring business to order more vehicles and other equipment that had been in short supply. And persistent labor shortages are leading companies to buy more labor-saving technology, says economist Michael Pearce of Capital Economics.

But spending on buildings, oil rigs and other structures edged down 0.9% after an 8.3% decline late last year. Intellectual property spending rose 8.1%, notching strong results for the seventh straight quarter.

Residential investment rises

Housing construction and renovation rose a modest 2.1% following a 2.2% gain the previous quarter.

The industry is facing hurdles such as rising prices and interest rates, along with supply chain problems that have slowed deliveries of materials and pushed up prices.

But low housing inventories means builders need to put up more homes and the improving health crisis is coaxing construction workers back to job sites, says economist Shernette McLeod of TD Economics.

Firms add to stockpiles more slowly

Companies bulked up their inventories late last year after drawing them down earlier in response to late deliveries. But they replenished stockpiles so aggressively – adding more than 5 percentage points to GDP growth – that there was bound to be a pullback in the first quarter, says economist Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics.

The slowdown shaved 0.84 percentage points from growth.

Government spending falls

Government spending slid 2.7% after a 2.6% drop the prior quarter. Federal spending declined 5.9% while state and local spending dipped 0.8%.

You can follow USA TODAY reporter Paul Davidson on Twitter @PDavidsonusat and subscribe to our free Daily Money newsletter here for personal finance tips and business news every Monday through Friday morning.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Economy contracts 1.4% in the first quarter, first drop since 2020

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Caterpillar cuts earnings forecast on weaker China demand

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Caterpillar.

  • U.S. economy contracts in first quarter; weekly jobless claims fall

    U.S. economic growth unexpectedly contracted in the first quarter as a resurgence in COVID-19 cases disrupted activity, but the decline in output paints a misleading picture of the economy amid solid domestic demand. Gross domestic product fell at a 1.4% annualized rate last quarter, the Commerce Department said in its advance GDP estimate on Thursday. The economy grew at a robust 6.9% pace in the fourth quarter.

  • WRAPUP 2-U.S. economy contracts in first quarter; weekly jobless claims fall

    U.S. economic growth unexpectedly contracted in the first quarter as a resurgence in COVID-19 cases disrupted activity, but the decline in output paints a misleading picture of the economy amid solid domestic demand. Gross domestic product fell at a 1.4% annualized rate last quarter, the Commerce Department said in its advance GDP estimate on Thursday. The economy grew at a robust 6.9% pace in the fourth quarter.

  • US economy shrank by 1.4% in Q1 but consumers kept spending

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy shrank last quarter for the first time since the pandemic recession struck two years ago, contracting at a 1.4% annual rate, but consumers and businesses kept spending in a sign of underlying resilience. The weak showing does not mean a recession is likely in the coming months. Most economists expect a rebound in the April-June quarter as solid hiring and wage gains sustain growth. Instead, the steady spending by households and companies suggests that the econo

  • Canada's economy 'overheating,' higher rates needed -Macklem

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada's economy is overheating, creating domestic inflationary pressures, and higher interest rates are needed to cool things down, the head of the Bank of Canada said on Wednesday. Governor Tiff Macklem, testifying to a Senate committee, said interest rates may need to go above the neutral rate range - currently estimated to be between 2% and 3% - for a period of time to get inflation back to target. "But we do need to raise interest rates to moderate that spending growth and get inflation back to target."

  • Twitter misses Q1 revenue estimates, posts better than expected user growth

    Twitter missed Q1 revenue estimates on stronger than expected user growth Thursday.

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — It's been 37 years since Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, but it was his name that fans chanted before the team took to the ice Sunday. For 10 minutes, Habs fans gave Lafleur, who died Friday at age 70, a standing ovation, as cheers of "Guy, Guy, Guy!" mixed with chants of "Ole, Ole, Ole!" and "Go Habs Go!" Twice, the game's announcer began to say something, only to let fans keep cheering. Finally, he asked the fans to be quiet for a moment of silence in honour of L

  • Nedeljkovic makes 17 saves, Red Wings blank Devils 3-0

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Alex Nedeljkovic had 17 saves, Oskar Sundqvist and Tyler Bertuzzi each had a goal and assist and the Detroit Red Wings beat the New Jersey Devils 3-0 on Sunday. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Red Wings and came a day after they were blown out by the Pittsburgh Penguins 7-2. Sundqvist scored in the first period and Bertuzzi and Michael Rasmussen added late empty-net goals. New Jersey goaltender Andrew Hammond made 21 saves as the Devils lost their seventh str

  • Boston Red Sox top Toronto Blue Jays 7-1 to end four-game losing skid

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays were forced to search for small victories Wednesday after dropping a 7-1 decision to the Boston Red Sox. Starter Ross Stripling threw a season-high five innings, the team's high-leverage relievers got a much-needed break and backup infielder Gosuke Katoh doubled in the fourth inning for his first big-league hit. There was little else to choose from as the Blue Jays had an uneventful performance after the dramatics of a walk-off win a night earlier. Stripling, init

  • Cates, Jones lead Flyers over Penguins

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Noah Cates had two goals and an assist, Martin Jones made 37 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 on Sunday. Morgan Frost added a goal and an assist and Travis Konecny scored an empty-netter for the Flyers, who won their second straight after losing six in a row. Sidney Crosby scored for the Penguins. The Penguins entered in third place in the Metropolitan Division, two points ahead of Washington. Pittsburgh has two games remaining and would play

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — Thirty-seven years after Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, his name was once again chanted by fans before the team took to the ice tonight. The team played tribute to the great, who died Friday at 70, with a ceremony before a game against Boston. A video of Lafleur's goals and of him lifting the Stanley Cup, which he won five times with the Habs, played at the Bell Centre before fans gave him a standing ovation that lasted more than 10 minutes. On the boards, the usu

  • Drake Batherson's two goals lead Senators to 5-4 overtime win vs. Devils

    OTTAWA — Drake Batherson scored his second of the night in overtime to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 5-4 win over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. Tim Stutzle, with a pair of goals, and Thomas Chabot also scored for Ottawa (32-41-7). Brady Tkachuk chipped in three assists, while Anton Forsberg made 37 saves. It was a rough night for Chabot and “D” partner Travis Hamonic as they were on the ice for all four of New Jersey's goals. Nolan Foote had a pair of goals for the Devils (27-44-9), who have

  • Elias Lindholm hits 40 goals as Calgary Flames down Vancouver Canucks 6-3

    CALGARY — Dillon Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker. Brett Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov and Johnny Gaudreau, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (49-20-10). The Flames, 9-1-1 in their last 11, have already locked up first place in the Pacific Division. Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland and Emilio Pettersson had the goals for Vancouver (38-30-11), whi

  • Can the Raptors win Game 5 vs. 76ers?

    The Toronto Raptors fought off elimination on Saturday and now head to Philadelphia with the hopes of forcing a Game 6. Here's what to what for. Full episode looking at Game 4 and previewing Game 5 is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Toronto's Scottie Barnes captures NBA rookie of the year honours

    TORONTO — Chants of "Scottie! Scottie! Scottie!" rained down at Scotiabank Arena Saturday as Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes was named the NBA's rookie of the year. News of Barnes' award broke less than an hour prior to tipoff in the Raptors' 110-102 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. He had missed Games 2 and 3 of the best-of-seven playoff series with a sprained ankle and was cleared to play just before the elimination game began. A pre-game ceremony honouring Barnes drew joyous applause f

  • Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele hold on in New Orleans

    AVONDALE, La. (AP) — Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele held off Sam Burns and Billy Horschel by two strokes Sunday in a record-setting, wire-to-wire victory in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Cantlay and Schauffele closed with an even-par-72 in the alternate-shot final round to finish at 29-under 259 at TPC Louisiana. They broke the tournament record of 27 under set by Kevin Kisner-Scott Brown and Jonas Blixt-Cameron Smith in 2017, the first year the tournament was played as a team event.

  • Sharks snap 11-game skid vs Vegas with 5-4 shootout win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Thomas Bordeleau scored the only goal in a shootout to lift the San Jose Sharks to a 5-4 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday night. Vegas squandered a 4-2 lead with a little more than two minutes left in regulation, as Nick Bonino scored his second goal of the game at 17:54 of the third period and Timo Meier added the equalizer with 0.9 seconds remaining to silence what moments before was a raucous crowd of 18,367. The Golden Knights outshot San Jose 6-1 in overtime, but

  • Fans remember, honour Guy Lafleur before Canadiens-Senators game

    OTTAWA — There was an abundance of Montreal Canadiens jerseys at Canadian Tire Centre Saturday night, and while most had the name of Price, Suzuki and Caufield on them many were thinking about Guy Lafleur. The Canadiens legend died Friday at the age of 70 and Canadiens fans were mourning the loss of what many called the final member of the greatest French trio. For many French-Canadian hockey fans, the names Jean Beliveau, Maurice Richard and Guy Lafleur symbolize hockey royalty. While all hold

  • Thad Young says Raptors are ‘feeding off the energy’ of their tenacious defense

    Following a massive Game 5 win over the Sixers on Monday, Raptors forward Thaddeus Young credited the team’s game-planning, pace, ball distribution and defensive execution, among other things, for pulling Toronto back into the series. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Bayern Munich wins record 10th consecutive Bundesliga

    BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich completed a decade of domestic dominance by beating main rival Borussia Dortmund 3-1 to seal a record-extending 10th consecutive Bundesliga title on Saturday. Goals from Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski and Jamal Musiala sent Bayern an unassailable 12 points clear of second-placed Dortmund with three games of the season remaining. Canada's Alphonso Davies started for Bayern and earned his fourth Bundesliga title. The 21-year-old was sidelined for nearly three months a