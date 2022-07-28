Economy shrank 0.9%, marking second straight contraction and raising recession worries

The U.S. economy has contracted for a second straight quarter, sounding the alarm over a possible recession as the nation grapples with soaring inflation and rising interest rates.

Top economists don’t believe a downturn has begun but some predict a mild slump is likely by early next year.

Residential investment fell sharply last quarter as the housing market slumped while business stockpiling and investment also declined, more than offsetting a modest rise in consumer spending.

The nation’s gross domestic product, the value of all goods and services produced in the U.S., shrank at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 0.9% in the April-June period, the Commerce Department said Thursday. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg had forecast a 0.5% rise in GDP.

The second straight quarterly decline in output meets an informal threshold for recession but not the criteria relied on by the National Bureau of Economic Research. The non-profit group defines a recession as a significant decline in broad range of economic activity, including employment, retail sales and industrial production.

Employers added a robust 372,000 jobs in June and an average 457,000 a month so far this year.

Yet there’s little doubt the nation is entering a perilous period. Inflation hit a 40-year high of 9.1% in June and the Federal Reserve is trying to combat the price surge by aggressively raising interest rates in a campaign that could trigger a recession.

Goldman Sachs sees a 30% chance of a downturn over the next year while Wells Fargo predicts a mild recession in early 2023.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: GDP report: Economy shrank 0.9% in Q2, raising recession concerns