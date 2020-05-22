Could This Famous Economist From A Century Ago Solve Today’s Job Market Crisis?

(Photo: HuffPost)

A global pandemic ravages nations, sickening millions. International trade teeters on the brink of collapse. And around the world, authoritarian leaders loom large, peddling militarism and prejudice to those whose future has been stolen.

This is the state of affairs a still young and little-known John Maynard Keynes faced in 1919 as he headed to Paris to advise on negotiations for the Treaty of Versailles — conditions uncomfortably, jarringly close to our present reality.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

As many of the world’s democratic institutions come under assault, there’s never been a more urgent need to reexamine the life and times of the economist who helped build them and ask: What would Keynes do?

Join us on Friday, May 29 at 12 p.m. Eastern for a live online Q&A about Keynes and his lessons for today. Register here for the virtual event.

Leading this conversation will be HuffPost Senior Reporter Zach Carter, author of the just-published, critically acclaimed biography “The Price of Peace: Money, Democracy, and the Life of John Maynard Keynes.” Carter’s absorbing account captures the philosopher and idealist behind the economist, one who believed ardently in human freedom and democracy.

In an interview with HuffPost Enterprise Director Richard Kim, Carter will discuss not just Keynes’ economic theories, but the deeply held passions that animated them and how they might inform our struggles today.

(Photo: HuffPost US)

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.