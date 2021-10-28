Economy grew just 2% in third quarter as COVID-19 raged, supply chain snags slowed deliveries

The U.S. economy slowed substantially in the third quarter amid an armada of obstacles, including a surge in COVID-19 cases, supply-chain bottlenecks, rising consumer prices and the fading effects of federal stimulus measures.

But with COVID cases now tumbling and vaccinations rising, most economists are branding the weak showing a soft patch in a still-robust recovery from the pandemic -induced recession, with a healthy rebound projected in the final months of the year.

The nation’s gross domestic product, the value of all goods and services produced in the U.S., increased at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 2% in the July-September period, the Commerce Department said Thursday. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg had forecast an 2.8% rise in GDP.

Consumer spending and business investment both pulled back sharply. Much of the GDP gain came from companies that simply drew down their stockpiles more slowly or replenished them after the supply problems caused them to deplete inventories the prior quarter.

The 2% bump in activity would have been celebrated as a solid performance for an economy that was growing just over 2% a year on average in the decade before the pandemic. But after economic output contracted 3.4% in 2020, rising vaccinations and $2.5 trillion in extra household savings – from stimulus checks and scaling back last year – set the stage for a historic upswing this year. The economy grew 6.3% and 6.7% in the first and second quarters, respectively.

Yet in the third quarter, COVID’s delta variant triggered a spike in cases and led many consumers to hunker down or temper their restaurant visits, travel and other activities. Vehicle purchases also dropped sharply as chip shortages continued to hinder auto production.

Consumer spending, which makes up 70% of economic activity, edged up just 1.6% following jumps of 11.4% and 12% the prior two quarters.

Also tamping down outlays: Year-long supply snarls persisted or worsened, leaving many store shelves bare or low on popular products as COVID-related shortages of truck drivers, as well as factory and warehouse workers, slowed deliveries. The snags drove annual inflation to 5.4% in September, matching a 13-year high and spooking many shoppers.

Meanwhile, the impact of federal relief packages over the winter that featured big stimulus checks for households and aid for small businesses are diminishing.

Even Hurricane Ida, which slammed into Louisiana in late August, played a role, knocking out power and curtailing the production of chemicals, and energy-related products, Barclays said in a research note.

The good news is COVID infections have fallen to less than half their recent peak of more than 170,000 a day in mid-September and 67.3% of Americans over 12 of have been fully vaccinated. Retail sales already reflect the improved health picture, Barclays notes, rising a sturdy 0.7% in September.

Economists surveyed by Blue Chip Economic Indicators estimate the economy will grow 5.3% in the fourth quarter as holiday purchases pick up steam and 5.7% this year, which would still be the strongest pace since 1984.

How other parts of the economy fared last quarter:

Firms drew on stockpiles more slowly

Businesses have been pulling from inventories to meet demand amid the supply-chain snarls, but last quarter the drawdowns weren’t as dramatic and some companies may have replenished their stocks.

As a result, that was the quarter's big bright spot. Business stockpiling added slightly more than two percentage points to growth after serving as a drag the previous two quarters.

Business investment slows

Business capital spending grew just 1.8% after double-digit gains, or close to it, the previous four quarters.

Outlays for computers, delivery trucks, factory machines and other accessories fell 3.2%. Spending on buildings, oil rigs and other structures declined 7.3%. Intellectual property spending accounted for the entire increase in business investment, rising 12.2%.

The supply chain problems weighed on business equipment outlays, says Wells Fargo economist Sam Bullard.

Previously, many firms were snapping up equipment to serve growing consumer demand for services as the economy reopened. They also have been purchasing technology for employees to work remotely.

