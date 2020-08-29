How the Economy Is Doing in 30 Coronavirus Hot Spots

America is reeling from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, with people everywhere finding themselves facing difficult choices about how to balance their health with the economic needs of their family. However, the twin threats of the crisis — the virus itself and the financial catastrophe of being unable to work — have hit different places in different ways. Depending on where you live, a coronavirus outbreak can land with much greater force on the local economy.

To help illustrate this, GOBankingRates looked at the 30 counties with the most cases of coronavirus in the United States to measure how severe the accompanying economic decline really is. The study lays out where each county stands in terms of the unemployment rate and the percentage of families living there who are having trouble paying the rent or putting food on the table.

So which counties already struggling with an outbreak also are dealing with serious financial pain? Here’s a look at the counties that are stuck between a rock and a hard place and looking for a way out.

Last updated: Aug. 26, 2020

Prince George's County, Maryland





Population: 906,202

906,202 Number of COVID-19 cases (Aug. 16): 24,654

24,654 Unemployment rate (June): 9.9%

9.9% Households experiencing housing insecurity: 21.3%

21.3% Households experiencing food scarcity: 8.4%

Shelby County, Tennessee





Population: 937,005

937,005 Number of COVID-19 cases (Aug. 16): 24,692

24,692 Unemployment rate (June): 13.2%

13.2% Households experiencing housing insecurity: 31.1%

31.1% Households experiencing food scarcity: 13.0%

Middlesex County, Massachusetts





Population: 1,595,192

1,595,192 Number of COVID-19 cases (Aug. 16): 26,565

26,565 Unemployment rate (June): 14.7%

14.7% Households experiencing housing insecurity: 17.8%

17.8% Households experiencing food scarcity: 5.9%

Kern County, California





Population: 883,053

883,053 Number of COVID-19 cases (Aug. 16): 26,570

26,570 Unemployment rate (June): 17.5%

17.5% Households experiencing housing insecurity: 29.5%

29.5% Households experiencing food scarcity: 14.3%

Good To Know: How Much It Costs To Live In 15 COVID-Free Countries

Philadelphia County, Pennsylvania





Population: 1,575,522

1,575,522 Number of COVID-19 cases (Aug. 16): 27,571

27,571 Unemployment rate (June): 17.7%

17.7% Households experiencing housing insecurity: 25.6%

25.6% Households experiencing food scarcity: 10.7%

Wayne County, Michigan





Population: 1,761,382

1,761,382 Number of COVID-19 cases (Aug. 16): 29,111

29,111 Unemployment rate (June): 20.7%

20.7% Households experiencing housing insecurity: 25.7%

25.7% Households experiencing food scarcity: 9.6%

New York County, New York





Population: 1,632,480

1,632,480 Number of COVID-19 cases (Aug. 16): 31,398

31,398 Unemployment rate (June): 16.0%

16.0% Households experiencing housing insecurity: 34.4%

34.4% Households experiencing food scarcity: 18.5%

Orange County, Florida





Population: 1,321,194

1,321,194 Number of COVID-19 cases (Aug. 16): 33,382

33,382 Unemployment rate (June): 17.2%

17.2% Households experiencing housing insecurity: 31.6%

31.6% Households experiencing food scarcity: 11.3%

Hillsborough County, Florida





Population: 1,378,883

1,378,883 Number of COVID-19 cases (Aug. 16): 34,238

34,238 Unemployment rate (June): 9.1%

9.1% Households experiencing housing insecurity: 31.6%

31.6% Households experiencing food scarcity: 11.3%

More Struggles: People in These States Are Having the Hardest Time Paying Rent

San Diego County, California





Population: 3,302,833

3,302,833 Number of COVID-19 cases (Aug. 16): 34,678

34,678 Unemployment rate (June): 13.9%

13.9% Households experiencing housing insecurity: 29.5%

29.5% Households experiencing food scarcity: 14.3%

Tarrant County, Texas





Population: 2,019,977

2,019,977 Number of COVID-19 cases (Aug. 16): 35,310

35,310 Unemployment rate (June): 8.8%

8.8% Households experiencing housing insecurity: 35.5%

35.5% Households experiencing food scarcity: 14.5%

Westchester County, New York





Population: 968,815

968,815 Number of COVID-19 cases (Aug. 16): 36,453

36,453 Unemployment rate (June): 12.5%

12.5% Households experiencing housing insecurity: 34.4%

34.4% Households experiencing food scarcity: 18.5%

Palm Beach County, Florida





Population: 1,446,277

1,446,277 Number of COVID-19 cases (Aug. 16): 39,129

39,129 Unemployment rate (June): 10.4%

10.4% Households experiencing housing insecurity: 37.6%

37.6% Households experiencing food scarcity: 13.2%

San Bernardino County, California





Population: 2,135,413

2,135,413 Number of COVID-19 cases (Aug. 16): 41,124

41,124 Unemployment rate (June): 13.8%

13.8% Households experiencing housing insecurity: 39.8%

39.8% Households experiencing food scarcity: 20.0%

Be Aware: A Coronavirus Downturn Will Hurt These 50 Housing Markets the Most

Orange County, California





Population: 3,164,182

3,164,182 Number of COVID-19 cases (Aug. 16): 43,709

43,709 Unemployment rate (June): 13.7%

13.7% Households experiencing housing insecurity: 36.0%

36.0% Households experiencing food scarcity: 15.6%

Nassau County, New York





Population: 1,356,564

1,356,564 Number of COVID-19 cases (Aug. 16): 43,929

43,929 Unemployment rate (June): 13.0%

13.0% Households experiencing housing insecurity: 34.4%

34.4% Households experiencing food scarcity: 18.5%

Bexar County, Texas





Population: 1,925,865

1,925,865 Number of COVID-19 cases (Aug. 16): 44,052

44,052 Unemployment rate (June): 8.8%

8.8% Households experiencing housing insecurity: 26.5%

26.5% Households experiencing food scarcity: 17.3%

Suffolk County, New York





Population: 1,487,901

1,487,901 Number of COVID-19 cases (Aug. 16): 44,159

44,159 Unemployment rate (June): 12.9%

12.9% Households experiencing housing insecurity: 34.4%

34.4% Households experiencing food scarcity: 18.5%

Riverside County, California





Population: 2,383,286

2,383,286 Number of COVID-19 cases (Aug. 16): 45,662

45,662 Unemployment rate (June): 14.8%

14.8% Households experiencing housing insecurity: 39.8%

39.8% Households experiencing food scarcity: 20.0%

Check Out: These States Have the Best Chance To Bounce Back From the Coronavirus Unemployment Tsunami

Bronx County, New York





Population: 1,437,872

1,437,872 Number of COVID-19 cases (Aug. 16): 50,724

50,724 Unemployment rate (June): 24.7%

24.7% Households experiencing housing insecurity: 34.4%

34.4% Households experiencing food scarcity: 18.5%

Clark County, Nevada





Population: 2,141,574

2,141,574 Number of COVID-19 cases (Aug. 16): 52,867

52,867 Unemployment rate (June): 18.0%

18.0% Households experiencing housing insecurity: 33.6%

33.6% Households experiencing food scarcity: 16.0%

Dallas County, Texas





Population: 2,586,552

2,586,552 Number of COVID-19 cases (Aug. 16): 58,067

58,067 Unemployment rate (June): 8.9%

8.9% Households experiencing housing insecurity: 35.5%

35.5% Households experiencing food scarcity: 14.5%

Kings County, New York





Population: 2,600,747

2,600,747 Number of COVID-19 cases (Aug. 16): 63,861

63,861 Unemployment rate (June): 20.5%

20.5% Households experiencing housing insecurity: 34.4%

34.4% Households experiencing food scarcity: 18.5%

Wear a Mask or Pay a Fine: This Is What Cities Are Charging

Broward County, Florida





Population: 1,909,151

1,909,151 Number of COVID-19 cases (Aug. 16): 66,447

66,447 Unemployment rate (June): 11.8%

11.8% Households experiencing housing insecurity: 37.6%

37.6% Households experiencing food scarcity: 13.2%

Queens County, New York





Population: 2,298,513

2,298,513 Number of COVID-19 cases (Aug. 16): 69,174

69,174 Unemployment rate (June): 21.8%

21.8% Households experiencing housing insecurity: 34.4%

34.4% Households experiencing food scarcity: 18.5%

Harris County, Texas





Population: 4,602,523

4,602,523 Number of COVID-19 cases (Aug. 16): 91,698

91,698 Unemployment rate (June): 10.3%

10.3% Households experiencing housing insecurity: 39.6%

39.6% Households experiencing food scarcity: 19.9%

Cook County, Illinois





Population: 5,223,719

5,223,719 Number of COVID-19 cases (Aug. 16): 115,960

115,960 Unemployment rate (June): 17.4%

17.4% Households experiencing housing insecurity: 27.5%

27.5% Households experiencing food scarcity: 12.9%

Maricopa County, Arizona





Population: 4,253,913

4,253,913 Number of COVID-19 cases (Aug. 16): 129,385

129,385 Unemployment rate (June): 9.7%

9.7% Households experiencing housing insecurity: 26.9%

26.9% Households experiencing food scarcity: 15.3%

Miami-Dade County, Florida





Population: 2,715,516

2,715,516 Number of COVID-19 cases (Aug. 16): 145,307

145,307 Unemployment rate (June): 11.5%

11.5% Households experiencing housing insecurity: 37.6%

37.6% Households experiencing food scarcity: 13.2%

Los Angeles County, California





Population: 10,098,052

10,098,052 Number of COVID-19 cases (Aug. 16): 221,950

221,950 Unemployment rate (June): 19.5%

19.5% Households experiencing housing insecurity: 36.0%

36.0% Households experiencing food scarcity: 15.6%

More From GOBankingRates

Photo disclaimer: Photos are for illustrative purposes and depict one major city in each country.

Methodology: In order to understand how the economy is doing in major coronavirus hot spots around the country, GOBankingRates first identified the 30 counties in the U.S. with the most confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to USA Facts data published on the Center for Disease Control’s COVID Data Tracker. Then, GOBankingRates found each county’s (1) total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19, (2) total population according to the Census Bureau’s 2018 American Community Survey 5-year estimates, and (3) June 2020 unemployment rate according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. In order to provide a fuller picture of the local economy, GOBankingRates referenced the Bureau of Economic Analysis’ information on statistical area designation to find each county’s corresponding Metropolitan Statistical Area. For each MSA, GOBankingRates then found (4) the percent of households that reported experiencing housing insecurity as of the week of July 16-21, (5) the percent of households that reported experiencing food scarcity as of the week of July 16-21, and (6) the most up-to-date available data (June or July 2020) on the year-over-year percent change in the Consumer Price Index. Factors (4) and (5) were sourced from the Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey, while factor (6) was sourced from the BLS. Regional or state-level data was supplemented for select counties for which corresponding MSA data was unavailable. Counties are in order of the lowest number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 to highest. All data was collected on and up to date as of Aug. 17, 2020.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How the Economy Is Doing in 30 Coronavirus Hot Spots