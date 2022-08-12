Economy contracts amid inflation crisis and recession fears – live updates

Louis Ashworth
·5 min read
Platty Joobs - AP Photo/Matt Dunham
Platty Joobs - AP Photo/Matt Dunham

The UK economy shrank in the three months to June as an easing of Covid restrictions wasn't enough to prevent the economy falling into its first quarterly decline in more than a year.

GDP fell on a quarterly basis for the first time since the start of last year, amid a 0.6pc output fall in June alone.

The 0.1pc contraction follows growth of 0.8pc in the first three months of 2022, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Britain’s dominant services sector shrank 0.4pc, as the Government’s vaccine drive and test and trace programme continued to wind down.

Production output climbed as more households and businesses turned the air conditioning on to cope with hot weather, increasing energy demand. Construction output also rose across the quarter.

June’s decline marked the worst monthly drop since January 2021, when the country was in a stringent winter lockdown.

The economy is expected to grow during the current quarter, before slumping into a recession later this year as rocketing prices crush activity and demand.

07:23 AM

Hard to price in Jubilee impact

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration certainly had an impact on growth in June, says the ONS, although on first read it seems statisticians struggled to put an exact number on it.

They say:

The Platinum Jubilee, and the move of the May bank holiday, led to an additional working day in May 2022 and two fewer working days in June 2022. This should be considered when interpreting the seasonally adjusted movements involving May and June 2022.

One area where the festivities appear to have caused a clear boost is eating out: estimates from booking service OpenTable show a 23pc increase in seated restaurant diners during the week containing the Jubilee bank holidays.

07:16 AM

‘Too early’ to call recession

Yael Selfin, chief economist at KPMG UK, says it is “too early” to call a recession. She adds:

Temporary factors such as an extra bank holiday and the phasing out of the Test & Trace scheme were behind the fall in GDP in Q2. While we see increasing signs of underlying weakness in the economy, we expect a more severe downturn to take place only from towards the end of this year.

07:15 AM

Zahawi: We can pull through

Here’s Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi’s response to those figures:

Our economy showed incredible resilience following the pandemic and I am confident we can pull through these global challenges again.

I know that times are tough and people will be concerned about rising prices and slowing growth, and that’s why I’m determined to work with the Bank of England to get inflation under control and grow the economy.

07:14 AM

Snap take: First quarterly contraction since early 2021

Britain’s economy shrank by 0.1pc between April and June amid the worst inflationary crisis in decades.

GDP fell on a quarterly basis for the first time since the start of last year, amid a 0.6pc output fall in June alone.

That marked the worst monthly drop since January 2021, when the country was in a stringent winter lockdown.

The economy is expected to grow during the current quarter, before slumping into a recession later this year as rocketing prices crush activity and demand.

07:05 AM

Decline across all major sectors

All sectors suffered a decline in output during June, although manufacturing came out of the quarter looking unscathed despite soaring prices.

07:03 AM

Slowdown less sharp than feared

Both today’s headline numbers came in softer than economists had feared:

  • Q2 GDP: -0.1 (expectation: -0.2pc)

  • June GDP: -0.6 (exp.: -1.2pc)

07:02 AM

Breaking: Economy suffers quarterly contraction

Just in: The UK economy shrank by the slimmest of margins during the second quarter, with GDP falling by 0.1pc after a 0.6pc decline in June.

06:57 AM

Agenda: Britain braced for contraction

Good morning. It’s all about growth this morning, as we get June figures for GDP that will complete numbers for the second quarter.

National output is expected to have taken a 1.2pc knock in June, down in part to the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Across the quarter, that’s expected to result in a 0.2pc fall.

Elsewhere, the FTSE 100 is on course for a flat day, after falling yesterday despite wider optimism about calming inflation.

5 things to start your day 

1) British EDF customers pay twice as much as French for energy  Macron's price cap on state-owned supplier shields households from soaring costs

2) Hong Kong suffers record fall in population as people flee zero-Covid curbs  The city lost 113,200 residents in the year to June

3) Breaking up HSBC would unlock up to £29bn payday, says Chinese shareholder  Insurer accuses lender of ‘exaggerating’ challenge of spinning off its Asian business

4) Heathrow sale revives hopes of a third runway under new Prime Minister  But whoever enters Number 10 still faces environmental hurdles and a sector in flux

5) Mark Zuckerberg branded 'creepy' by Facebook's own chatbot  Social media company 'exploits people for money', artificial intelligence program warns

What happened overnight 

Asian markets mostly fell on Friday, winding back some of the previous day's rally, as traders come to terms with the likelihood that central banks will continue to raise interest rates to battle runaway inflation.

Asia struggled to maintain momentum, with Hong Kong, Shanghai, Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Manila, Jakarta and Wellington all slightly lower.

Tokyo, however, jumped more than 2pc and investors there returned from a one-day break to play catch-up with Thursday's bounce. Taipei also rose.

Coming up today

  • Corporate: 888 Holdings, Flutter Entertainment, TBC Bank Group (interims)

  • Economics: GDP (UK), industrial production (UK, EU), manufacturing production (UK), Michigan consumer sentiment index (US)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Wrestler Eekeeluak Avalak dedicates historic Canada Games gold to his late brother

    THOROLD, Ont. — Eekeeluak Avalak was guaranteed to make history even before he stepped onto the mat on Thursday. The 18-year-old wrestler from Cambridge Bay won not only Nunavut's first ever medal at the Canada Summer Games, but captured gold. In the moments after the victory, he thought of his late brother Joanasie, who would have turned 27 a few days ago. "Happy belated birthday to a special person up in heaven," Avalak said, pointing a finger skyward. "This is for you. And I know you're watch

  • Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner expected to miss 2022-23 season with hip injury

    The injury woes continue for Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner.

  • Canada slips past Sweden 4-3 in pre-world junior test

    EDMONTON — Canada scored three unanswered goals in the first period, including one on the power play, and went on to defeat Sweden 4-3 on Monday in the final exhibition tune-up before Tuesday's start of the rescheduled 2022 World Junior Hockey Championship at Rogers Place. Nathan Gaucher, Mason McTavish, Kent Johnson and Joshua Roy scored for the Canadians who led 3-1 after 40 minutes but had to fend off a spirited Sweden comeback in the third period. Theodor Niederbach, Jonathan Lekkerimaki and

  • Serena Williams plays final match in Canada, losing to Bencic at National Bank Open

    TORONTO — Serena Williams looked out at the sold-out crowd at Sobeys Stadium, searching for the fan who had just shouted "Serena, you're the best!" "Thank you. I love all of you," said Williams, with a mix of sweat and tears around her eyes, acknowledging the more than 12,500 spectators who watched her final match in Canada. Williams lost to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of the National Bank Open on Wednesday. Williams, who turns 41 this September, announced her inten

  • Centre/wing Mitch Richardson returning to Toronto Arrows for a fifth MLR season

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have re-signed Mitch Richardson, bringing the centre/wing back for a fifth Major League Rugby season. The 26-year-old from Stoney Creek, Ont., has featured in 26 matches, including 16 starts for the club, since its inaugural season in 2019. Richardson has covered 795 metres on 95 carries with 96 tackles and four tries in his four years with the club. The six-foot-two 215-pounder enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, setting career highs in matches played (12), starts (1

  • Pacific, York United swap midfielders with Baldisimo heading east and Toussaint west

    TORONTO — York United FC and Pacific have swapped midfielders, with Cedric Toussaint headed to Pacific and Matthew Baldisimo to York. Baldisimo, in the last year of his contract, comes east on a loan deal that covers the remainder of the Canadian Premier League season. Toussaint's move to Pacific is permanent, with a contract running through 2024. Toussaint, 20, joined York in November 2020 from the CF Montreal academy. The native of Drummondville, Que., made 43 appearances for York in all compe

  • McTavish puts up six points, Canada crushes Slovakia 11-1 at world juniors

    EDMONTON — Mason McTavish didn't have to pull on the Maple Leaf and play in an unusual summer world junior hockey championship. The 19-year-old forward will head back to the Anaheim Ducks next month, the NHL team where he put up a goal and two assists in nine appearances last season. Skipping an August tournament to focus on preparing for training camp likely wouldn't raise eyebrows. But McTavish has been clear — he loves playing hockey and he loves representing Canada The dedication paid off Th

  • Bedard shines, host Canada downs Latvia 5-2 at world junior hockey championship

    EDMONTON — Connor Bedard had a goal and an assist and Canada opened its world junior hockey championship with a decisive 5-2 victory over Latvia on Wednesday. Ridly Greig and William Dufour each scored and contributed a helper, while Lukas Cormier and Olen Zellweger also found the back of the net. Captain Mason McTavish notched two assists for Canada (1-0-0). Rainers Darzins and Bogdans Hodass put away goals for the Latvians, who were coming off a 6-1 drubbing by Finland on Tuesday. Canada's Seb

  • Canada to host 2023 women's world hockey championship

    ZURICH — Canada will host the 2023 women's world hockey championship. The International Ice Hockey Federation has awarded next year's tournament to Canada and the 2024 championship to the United States, the IIHF confirmed in its "Ice Times" newsletter issued Monday. Dates and locations have yet to be announced. The 2022 women's championship — the first to be held in the same calendar year as an Olympic Games — is Aug. 25 to Sept. 4 in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. Defending champion Canada

  • Kim arrives on PGA Tour with a 61 to win Wyndham Championship

    GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Joohyung “Tom” Kim announced his arrival on the PGA Tour when the 20-year-old South Korean closed with a 9-under 61 for a five-shot victory in the Wyndham Championship on Sunday, making him the second-youngest winner on tour since World War II. A marathon day because of storm delays turned into a sprint for Kim. He finished the third round in the morning and was two shots behind, and then shot 27 on the front nine to leave the rest of the field in his wake. No one came cl

  • Fantasy Football: Three mistakes to avoid

    With a lot on the line, many fantasy football GMs look for ways to get ahead of the competition, but often end up making crucial mistakes instead.

  • Fantasy Football: First-round question marks

    The first round is always important when building a winning squad, but plenty of landmines lurk in the weeds at the top of the fantasy draft board.

  • Insigne pulls out of MLS all-star skills challenge due to family medical situation

    TORONTO — A medical issue involving Italian star Lorenzo Insigne's family prompted Toronto FC to delay its flight out of Nashville on the weekend. Toronto coach Bob Bradley said Insigne "was made aware of a family health situation" after the team boarded its charter following Saturday's 4-3 win over Nashville SC. "We actually delayed our takeoff for 45 minutes just to make sure that he was comfortable with things at that moment," Bradley said. "We got home and everything has been monitored since

  • Maritime hockey league aims to hire more women in paid positions

    A hockey league in Atlantic Canada is on a hiring spree to bring more women into the operations side of the game. "These opportunities should be there no matter whether you're a man or a woman," said Troy Dumville, president of the Maritime Junior Hockey League. "That's our goal, to create those chances." On Friday the league announced it's trying to recruit women into ten open positions in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and P.E.I., mostly as assistant coaches and talent scouts. The jobs come with s

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime wins third-round match at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — A powerful service game gave Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime a distinct advantage in his third-round match at the National Bank Open on Thursday afternoon. Cameron Norrie had no answer for it and then watched his own service game fall apart. The sixth-seeded Auger-Aliassime fired 15 aces in a 6-3, 6-4 victory over the ninth-seeded Brit to earn a quarterfinal berth at his hometown tournament. "That was a very convincing win," Auger-Aliassime said. "I served really well but I felt like I

  • Review concludes Whitecaps' response to misconduct allegations was appropriate

    An independent investigation has concluded that the Vancouver Whitecaps' response to allegations of misconduct by former women's coaches Bob Birarda and Hubert Busby Jr., was serious and "appropriate." But the report, prepared for Major League Soccer by lawyers Janice Rubin and Melody Jahanzadeh of Rubin Thomlinson LLP, says while the club acted "expeditiously" in hiring an experienced workplace investigator, there were issues with the investigation itself. The report says the initial investigat

  • Record number of people run this year's Yukon River Trail Marathon

    Despite the rainy cool weather over the weekend, a record number of people took part in Sunday's Yukon River Trail Marathon. More than 300 people ran in the event. That's the most registered participants in the race's 23 years. Ken Sylvestre, one of the organisers, said people from all over the world sign up for the race because of the Yukon's natural beauty. "I think the scenery is one thing that's really special. It's a trail run mostly on single track, so it's really a nice route to run. The

  • Maple Leafs great Borje Salming diagnosed with ALS

    Former Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Borje Salming has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease, the team announced Wednesday. “I have received news that has shaken my family and me,” Salming said in a statement. “In an instant, everything changed.” Salming, who played 16 seasons with the Leafs (1973-1989) and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1996, said he recognizes that there is no cure for the disease but says there are treatmen

  • After trip back home to Czechia, Krejci returns to Bruins

    BOSTON (AP) — When David Krejci decided to return to the NHL after a year playing in his native Czechia, there was only one option. With Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron deciding to play another year and fellow Czech David Pastrnak also recruiting his countryman, Krejci re-signed with Boston this week to make one more run at the Stanley Cup. “I told my agent: ‘Just get a deal done. Do what you’ve got to do, let’s just get it done. I want to be a Boston Bruin next season,’” Krejci told reporters T

  • Robertson, Harris power Shooting Stars past Rattlers, into CEBL semifinals

    The Scarborough Shooting Stars are headed to the 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League championship weekend as the expansion team defeated the Saskatchewan Rattlers 108-96 on Sunday. Toronto's Kassius Robertson helped his hometown team advance to the semifinals by scoring 24 points, including the game-winning three-pointer in Elam Ending. Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris also scored 24 points for the Shooting Stars. Teddy Allen tallied 18 while Kameron Chatman added 16 from the bench. S