Canada's Economic Recovery Is Slowing, Statistics Canada Data Shows

Daniel Tencer
Business Editor, HuffPost Canada
Customers wearing face masks shop at an Apple store in Toronto, Ontario, July 7, 2020. Canada's economic recovery from the spring lockdowns slowed down in August, Statistics Canada says. (Photo: Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images)

Canada’s economic recovery from this spring’s pandemic lockdowns is showing signs of slowing.

The economy grew one per cent in August, according a flash estimate from Statistics Canada, down from 3 per cent in July and 6.5 per cent in June.

Two sectors of the economy ― retail trade and public administration ― “pulled back marginally,” Statistics Canada said.

“Overall, the economic recovery continued its course but at a more moderate pace than what was observed for the months of May to July,” Statistics Canada stated.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost Canada and has been updated.