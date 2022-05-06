Economy adds 428,000 jobs in April even as COVID cases edge higher, unemployment is unchanged at 3.6%

Paul Davidson, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Employers added 428,000 jobs in April, extending a streak of booming payroll gains despite a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases, persistent worker shortages and the war in Ukraine.

The unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.6%, the Labor Department said Friday.

Economists surveyed by Bloomberg had estimated that 390,000 jobs were added last month.

The nation has recouped 20.8 million, or 95%, of the 22 million jobs lost early in the health crisis, leaving it 1.2 million jobs short of its pre-pandemic level. The deficit could be closed by summer.

Job growth averaged more than half a million a month in the first quarter as the pandemic eased following the surge in cases triggered by the omicron variant. And the economy now has added more than 400,000 jobs a month for 12 months, the longest such streak on record.

At a time of high inflation and rising interest rates, "The job market is providing key support to the U.S. consumer and the economy," says economist Kathy Bostjancic of Oxford Economics.

In April, leisure and hospitality, which includes restaurants and bars, the sector hit hardest by the pandemic, led the broad-based job gains with 78,000; manufacturing added 55,000; transportation and warehousing, 52,0000; professional and business services, 41,000; financial activities, 35,000; health care, 34,000; and retail, 29,000.

Daily COVID-19 cases are averaging about 60,000 compared to 25,000 in early April, with contagious omicron subvariants continuing to spread, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Still, that’s far below the 800,000 daily average recorded in January and omicron remains far less severe than prior virus strains.

Double dose of stimulus: After waiting two years for a stimulus payment, the IRS paid us twice

Aiming high: College students expect to make $103,880 after graduation – almost twice the reality

As a result, the spike is having less impact on economic activity, Goldman Sachs economist Spencer Hill says. Restaurant seatings have held steady at close to pre-crisis levels in recent weeks, according to Goldman and OpenTable, an online restaurant reservation service.

A help-wanted sign is displayed at a gas station in Mount Prospect, Ill.
A help-wanted sign is displayed at a gas station in Mount Prospect, Ill.

Meanwhile, Americans who were caring for children or staying home out of COVID fears have been streaming back into a hot labor market with sharply rising wages. That trend paused in April, however. The number of people working or looking for jobs fell by 363,000, pushing the labor force participation rate from 62.4% to 62.2%, still well below the pre-COVID level of 63.4%.

The drop came despite a record 11.5 million job openings in March, making it even tougher for firms across the country that are struggling to find workers. That tends to slow job growth during the typically busy spring hiring season, Hill says.

"At this point, the biggest factor preventing an even stronger pace of hiring stems from the lack of labor supply," says economist Thomas Feltmate of TD Economics.

While job growth remains sturdy, it has slowed somewhat from January and February, when employers added 504,000 and 714,000 jobs, respectively. Business uncertainty created by Russia’s war in Ukraine and high energy prices could be tempering the gains, says economist Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics.

Small business hiring intentions hint at a possible downshift in monthly payroll advances to about 250,000 a month, Shepherdson says, citing surveys by the National Federation of Independent Business.

Most metro areas saw a decline in the number of hours worked and employees working at small businesses last month, according to Homebase, a payroll software provider.

April's strong report likely solidifies the Federal Reserve's tentative plans to raise interest rates by a half point at both its June and July meetings to fight soaring inflation despite the recent stock market selloff, says economist Paul Ashworth of Capital Economics. A similar hike this week marked the Fed's largest such move in 22 years.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.6% in April, jobs report showed

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • This fall, Democrats need to remember they’re no longer party of the working class

    OpEd: The culture wars aren’t going anywhere, and the white working class seems disinclined to be bought off the battlefield.

  • Live updates | Ukraine's president invites German leaders

    LONDON — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he has invited Germany’s head of government and its head of state to visit Ukraine on May 9, the day Russia marks the victory of the Soviet Union over Nazi Germany in World War II. Western officials believe Russian President Vladimir Putin could use the Victory Day holiday to make an announcement about the war — either declaring a victory or escalating the conflict. Germany is part of the Western alliance supporting Ukraine, but Chancellor Ol

  • Putin to send 'doomsday' warning to West at Russia's WW2 victory parade

    President Vladimir Putin will send a "doomsday" warning to the West when he leads celebrations on Monday marking the 77th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany, brandishing Russia's vast firepower while its forces fight on in Ukraine. Defiant in the face of deep Western isolation since he ordered the invasion of Russia's neighbour, Putin will speak on Red Square before a parade of troops, tanks, rockets and intercontinental ballistic missiles. A fly-past over St Basil's Cathedral will include supersonic fighters, Tu-160 strategic bombers and, for the first time since 2010, the Il-80 "doomsday" command plane, which would carry Russia's top brass in the event of a nuclear war, the Defence Ministry said.

  • UEFA removes more Russian soccer teams from its competitions

    GENEVA (AP) — Russian soccer teams were kicked out of the Women's European Championship, the next men's Champions League and qualifying for the 2023 Women's World Cup by UEFA on Monday. The latest round of sporting sanctions during Russia's war on Ukraine follow FIFA and UEFA suspending Russian national and club teams in February from playing in international competitions, including the men's World Cup playoffs. Those previous decisions — made as countries across Europe refused to play games aga

  • New Jersey Devils have another rough season under Ruff

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — All the talk about the New Jersey Devils being young, talented and on the verge of restoring the organization to its past glory is starting to get old. While there were glimpses of potenial this season, the Devils did not play with the consistency needed to be an NHL playoff team. New Jersey posted a 27-46-9 record and missed the playoffs for the fourth straight year and ninth time in the last 10. A major part of the problem was playing the majority of the season without its

  • Maple Leafs need John Tavares, depth forwards to make an impact

    Matthews and Marner have been terrific but the Leafs will need other players to step up, beginning with their captain.

  • Meet Pyotr Kochetkov, the Hurricanes' new goalie who loves to fight

    We have our first breakout star of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

  • North Carolina tops Kansas City, will play Washington in NWSL Challenge Cup final

    The North Carolina Courage downed hosts Kansas City Current 2-1 on Saturday to advance to the 2022 National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup final. Brazilian striker Debinha coverted a penalty kick to open the scoring in the 19th minute and grab her fifth goal of the tournament. Diana Ordonez doubled North Carolina's lead in the 36th minute before Kristen Hamilton got one back for Kansas City in the 79th minute. The Washington Spirit edged hosts OL Reign 9-8 in penalty shootout action in the

  • Lightning's chase for another Cup begins vs. Maple Leafs

    Steven Stamkos and the Tampa Bay Lightning understand the difficult challenge that lies ahead for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. The team’s quest for a third straight NHL title begins on the road Monday night against the Auston Matthews-led Toronto Maple Leafs, who had a terrific regular season but have yet to prove they have what it takes to be successful in the playoffs. While the Lightning’s experience on hockey’s grandest stage has served them well during back-to-back champion

  • Toronto's Pan Am Sports Centre to host FINA Swimming World Cup in October

    Toronto will host the FINA Swimming World Cup for the first time in more than 20 years. The Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre will welcome the world's top swimmer in the second of the three-stop short-course swimming series Oct. 28-30. "After the challenges of the past two years, to bring some of the best swimmers from around the world to Canada will no doubt be a fantastic opportunity for our community, and for new fans to experience the excitement of world-class racing as well," said Swimming Canad

  • Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse a 'game-time decision' for Game 1 vs. Kings

    EDMONTON — Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft says defenceman Darnell Nurse will be a "game-time decision" when Edmonton begins its playoff run against the L.A. Kings on Monday. Nurse, 27, has been sidelined since April 12 with a lower-body injury. He took part in a full practice on Saturday and took morning skate ahead of Monday's game. Asked whether he expected to suit up for the first playoff contest of the year, Nurse simply said "We'll see." The defenceman has 39 points (nine goals, 26 assists

  • Grizzlies Brooks suspended one game for flagrant on Payton

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies star Dillon Brooks has been suspended for one game without pay by the NBA for making “unnecessary and excessive contact” that resulted in a fractured elbow for Golden State's Gary Payton II in Game 2 of the the Western Conference semifinals. The league announced the penalty Thursday, so Brooks must sit out Saturday's Game 3 with the series shifting to Chase Center in San Francisco tied at one game apiece. Payton was injured with 9:08 left in the first quart

  • Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford suspended one game for boarding Tampa's Ross Colton

    TORONTO — Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford has been suspended one game for boarding following an incident in Toronto's playoff-opening win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. Clifford was assessed a major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct just seven minutes into Game 1 for a hit on Ross Colton. The Tampa forward was sent face-first into the glass, but escaped serious injury on the play. The NHL's department of player safety, which issued the suspension following a hearing with Clif

  • All Rise! Judge drives in three runs as Yankees dump Jays 9-1 for 11th win in a row

    TORONTO — Aaron Judge homered and drove in three runs as the New York Yankees extended their winning streak to 11 games with a 9-1 rout of the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night. Judge went deep in the sixth inning and added a two-run double in New York's six-run seventh. Giancarlo Stanton tacked on a two-run shot in the ninth as the Yankees improved to an MLB-best 18-6 on the season. Toronto starter Alek Manoah threw six strong innings before the Yankees turned on the Blue Jays' bullpen. It was

  • Invictus Games were 'one of the best things' this flag-bearer ever experienced

    It's been a long time since Junior Gosse joined the Royal Newfoundland Regiment in Corner Brook as a young infantryman in the reserves, but he's never forgotten his roots. His years of service with the Canadian Forces culminated in a proud moment in April as the retired soldier was flag-bearer for Canada at the Invictus Games in the Netherlands. Gosse, originally from the town of Massey Drive, recently returned from competing in the international athletic competition for serving and retired sold

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Blues vs. Wild

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild.

  • Former CFL player Lumbala among nine participants in inaugural Officiating Academy.

    TORONTO — Rolly Lumbala is a rookie again. The former CFL player will be among nine participants in the CFL's inaugural Officiating Academy, a program aimed at increasing the number of qualified, high-performance officials in Canada. Lumbala and the others will get to work with league staff and officials to increase their officiating knowledge and improve their on-field skills. "Yeah, I'm a rookie again all over," Lumbala said with a chuckle. "I just hope they're nice to me, that's all." The six

  • Canada's Shapovalov through to men's second round at Madrid Open

    MADRID — Canada's Denis Shapovalov is through to the second round of the Madrid Open with a 7-6 (1), 6-3 win over France's Ugo Humbert on Monday. Shapovalov, seeded 14th in Madrid, defended all nine break points he faced and cashed in on his lone chance to break, coming in the second set. That proved to be the difference in an otherwise even match. Shapovalov won 53 per cent of total points, giving up a few percentage points on serve to Humbert and performing slightly better on returns. With the

  • ‘Digimon Survive’ is finally coming

    Ready to join the Digimon crew and shape your own story?

  • Nurse, Subban headline nominees for NHL's King Clancy Memorial Trophy

    NEW YORK — Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse and P.K. Subban of the New Jersey Devils are among the 32 NHL players up for this year's King Clancy Memorial Trophy. The award is handed out annually to the player who "best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.” One player is nominated from each of the league's 32 teams. The winner will get a US$25,000 donation to the charity of his choice and two runners-up w