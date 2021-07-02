Economy added 850K jobs in June, and unemployment rose to 5.9% as COVID cases declined, states lifted restrictions, vaccinations rose

Despite widespread worker shortages, U.S. hiring accelerated in June as employers added 850,000 jobs amid declining COVID-19 cases, a reopening economy and increasing vaccinations.

The unemployment rate rose from 5.8% to 5.9%, the Labor Department said Friday.

Economists had estimated that 720,000 jobs were added last month, according to a Bloomberg survey.

So far, the U.S. has recovered 15.6 million, or 70%, of the 22.4 million jobs lost last spring, leaving the nation 6.86 million jobs below its pre-pandemic level.

Several forces are coalescing to juice the economy and labor market, leading analysts to forecast record job gains of 7 million to 8 million jobs this year. COVID cases this week fell to a seven-day average of about 12,000, the lowest since March 2020. Forty-seven percent of the U.S. population has been fully vaccinated. And most states have lifted all pandemic-related restrictions.

Also, Congress has passed about $3.2 trillion in government stimulus spending since late last year, including more checks for households.

Consumer demand, in turn, is surging after more than a year of state lockdowns and self-imposed restraint. Restaurant seatings on OpenTable, an online reservation service, were just 10% below 2019 levels one week in mid-June, compared to a 17% deficit in a comparable May week, and the strongest showing since the early days of the pandemic, according to Goldman Sachs.

In recent months, job gains were strong by historical standards but fallen short of the 1 million advances per month that many forecasters were anticipating.

The problem: Businesses are still struggling to find enough workers, surveys show, with many economists partly blaming a federal bonus in unemployment benefits that may discourage some people from returning to work or taking new jobs. Others are taking care of kids who are still distance learning or are afraid of contracting the coronavirus.

But Goldman Sachs suspects some of these stumbling blocks are diminishing. About half the states have said they’ll cut off the unemployment perk before a September deadline, and many started doing so in June. Goldman noted that ongoing jobless claims dropped more rapidly in those states last month. Yet Homebase, which provides employee scheduling software, said employment actually grew 1.7% more slowly in those states.

Meanwhile, many high school and college students joined the labor force in June, partly easing the worker crunch in low-wage industries such as restaurants and retail, Goldman said. And employers have been boosting wages to attract reluctant job candidates, Oxford Economics says.

Another positive for the June employment tally was that school employees typically come off payrolls in June and July. But since fewer education workers are employed because of the pandemic, fewer will drop off, and that likely translated into a big gain for state and local payrolls after seasonal adjustments, Oxford Economics says.

Other employment measures also ticked up last month. The number of employees working and the hours they put in both grew by about 4% to the highest levels since the start of the pandemic, according to Homebase.

Even live theater, perhaps the industry hit hardest by the pandemic, is coming back and hiring again. In March 2020, Chad Brown, 40, was laid off from his job booking musicians, comedians and other acts at a venue in Denver while his wife, Kaytlain, could no longer work as a massage therapist.

Brown got a part-time job at a company that prepares meal kits while Kaytlain received unemployment benefits, but their income wasn’t enough to make ends meet in Denver. So a year ago, the couple and their 8-month-old son moved in with Kaytlain’s parents in Montana. Chad bartended once a week while Kaytlain worked a restaurant server.

In March, Chad noticed a few theater-related job postings and began applying for positions across the country. In mid-May, he landed a position as manager of a restaurant, bar and private events at a theater preparing to stage plays and musicals again in Phoenix. He started this week. Such productions better fulfil Chad’s career goals than his previous theater job, and he hopes to rise to artistic director there or another theater.

“It was very exciting,” Chad says of the job offer. But he adds, “I still think it’s going to take a long time” for patrons to return to the theater.

