Economists highlights difference between 'ability' and 'willingness' to reopen economy amid pandemic

The debate about what sectors of the economy to reopen doesn't exist in a vacuum.

While there are certain policies and mitigation efforts in place that could allow businesses to reopen more safely amid the coronavirus pandemic, Mohamed El-Erian, the chief economic adviser for Allianz, said Sunday that "you're not going to see a quick recovery in all sectors" because individuals just won't be ready to participate in the economy on a pre-pandemic scale as long as they harbor concerns about their own health.

In short, he said, "we have to understand there's a difference between ability to work, reopen the economy, and willingness to work, willing to go in and engage in the economy. And until you improve both ability and willingness, we're not going to get back to where we were."









#AugustJobsReport: @elerianm says incentivizing **and** protecting workers is key to reopening the economy. There’s a difference between the “ability to work” and the “willingness to work,” he tells @jdickerson “We’ve got to do both. We’ve got to reopen in a healthy fashion.” pic.twitter.com/xfMcMt8Ypx — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) September 6, 2020

