Economist Predicts That These Will Be the Hottest Gifts This Year

It’s hard to know if a gift will be “hot” or a dud, but when you let data help you decide, you’re sure to be on the right track. Using a combination of historical and real-time data, StockX has identified the best gifts to give in 2021, including shoes, gaming gifts, toys and apparel.

“Data is at the heart of everything we do, and that data gives us rich and detailed insight into what shoppers care about this season,” said Jesse Einhorn, senior economist at StockX.

Here are Einorn’s picks for the hottest gifts of the year.

Sneakers

Billie Eilish Ghost Green Jordan 1 Retro AJKO

Billie Eilish’s collaboration with Jordan was released on Sept. 30. Made from vegan leather and recycled materials, this sneaker appeals to the sustainable consumer.

Retro Cool Grey Jordan 11 (2021)

“Historically speaking, some of the biggest sneaker releases of the year tend to be Jordan 11 holiday releases, so we expect this year’s Cool Grey Jordan 11 to be a blockbuster,” Einhorn said. “According to our data, the Cool Grey colorway is the second most-hyped Jordan 11 colorway, as measured by average price premium, so that’s a pretty good indication that demand will be high.”

Crocs x Salehe Bembury

Although Crocs are not technically sneakers, Einhorn said that this brand typically behaves like a trendy sneaker on the secondary market.

“Trades on StockX surged 430% in the first half of 2021 compared to 2020,” he said.

Gaming Gear

Nintendo Switch (OLED)

“Given the enormous hype around the new OLED Model Switch, we expect this item to be at the top of everyone’s wish list,” Einhorn said.

PlayStation 5

The PS5 was one of the hottest gifts of 2020, and it seems poised to remain a hot gift in 2021 as the demand continues to outweigh supply.

Collectibles and Toys

Hot Wheels x Tesla Cybertruck 1:10 Scale RC Car (2021 Version with Cyberquad)

“You can never go wrong betting on a hot collab, and our holiday list includes some of the hottest,” Einhorn said. “For example, the Hot Wheels x Tesla Cybertruck is already on track to be one of the best-selling collectibles of the season.”

Hot Wheels Gucci Cadillac Seville

Only 5,000 units of this limited edition Hot Wheels car will be sold. It retails at $120 and features the iconic GG pattern, gold piping on the seats and custom Gucci packaging.

Bearbrick – 20th Anniversary Release

This collectibles release includes a surprise mix of some of the brand’s most popular collaborations, including The Minions, Andy Warhol x Jean Michel Basquiat, Frankenstein and NBA.

Apparel and Accessories

Nike x Drake NOCTA Golf Crewneck Top and Mock Neck Top

Golf has experienced a surge in popularity during the pandemic, and Nike x Drake’s NOCTA sub-label is tapping into this new demand with a line of crewnecks, mock neck tops, polos and visors.

Telfar Duffle Medium Black

Telfar’s Shopping Bag was all the rage, and now the Duffle is poised to follow in its footsteps.

“Telfar bags sell out instantly at retail outlets,” Einhorn said.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Economist Predicts That These Will Be the Hottest Gifts This Year