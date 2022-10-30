Economist Ha-Joon Chang: the Tory mini-budget was like trying to bring back terrible Tex-Mex

Tim Adams
·12 min read

Ha-Joon Chang has written a book linking his two lifelong passions: economics and food. The day we meet for lunch is about midway between the mini-budget and exit Truss. What, I wonder, would be the takeaway equivalent of the tax-cuts-for-the-rich ideas of her doomed government?

“I’ve been thinking about this,” he says with a smile. “I’ve come to the conclusion that [Kwasi Kwarteng’s and Liz Truss’s] economic plans were like an effort to bring back one of those terrible Tex-Mex restaurants that were briefly popular here in the 1990s, before you could get proper Mexican food.”

A badly executed revival of a failed idea?

“Thatcherism was heavily based on Reaganomics, on the idea that if you give the rich more money, they would reinvest it. In reality, in almost all cases, after they cut taxes for the rich and made them much wealthier, investment actually fell. I’m reminded of that famous quote from Karl Marx about history first as tragedy then farce. If Margaret Thatcher was a tragedy, imposing this untested theory on a nation, then this time it was a really bad joke.”

So: reheated Tex-Mex.

Chang, 59, who grew up in South Korea, taught economics at Cambridge for more than 30 years before taking up a professorship at Soas University of London this summer. He came to global prominence after the financial crash of 2007-8 with two bestselling books that picked over the bones of the carnage wrought by the banks: Bad Samaritans: The Myth of Free Trade and the Secret History of Capitalism and the shorter, wittier, brilliantly persuasive 23 Things They Don’t Tell You About Capitalism. (Here’s a couple of those things: “The best way to boost the economy is to redistribute wealth downward, as poorer people tend to spend a higher proportion of their income.” And: “Economics, as it has been practised for the last 30 years has been harmful for most people.”) The philosopher and author John Gray – another master of the telling aphorism – writing in this paper, suggested that Chang was not only the most trenchant critic of disastrous neoliberal orthodoxies, but also that his book was required reading for any political party serious about finding solutions.

I still believe you could probably get a PhD in any subject if you just have Radio 4 on in the background

Nearly 15 years on from the crisis, Chang is witness to a world that not only did not learn any of those lessons, but which seems determined to repeat the failed ideology to economic and environmental destruction. His new book, Edible Economics: A Hungry Economist Explains the World, uses brief meditations on the history of trade or flavour of different foodstuffs to illustrate economic truths. If there is a single message in the book, it is that you should run a mile from any politician preaching a single narrow economic faith. Chang looks at economic theory as a buffet rather than a set menu; and believes fusion always creates better flavour than monoculture.

We are having lunch at the King’s Cross branch of the Indian chain Dishoom. Nearly everything we order has a brisk chapter devoted to it in Chang’s book. Okra, for example, helps him to tell the story of the slave trade – and to deconstruct the persistent imperial myth, peddled by Tories, that free trade was ever synonymous with freedom. We also share a plate of prawns, consideration of which in the book leads him into a brief essay on the way in which most cultures will eat crustaceans but not bugs, and then to the economic theory to be learned from the farming of silkworms for the Chinese silk trade. The (delicious) chicken biriyani, meanwhile, brings to mind another little fable, demonstrating how Soviet communism was always fundamentally at odds with human nature. “On an Aeroflot flight in the 1970s, my friend overheard a fellow Indian passenger ask a stewardess whether he could have something other than chicken – because he was vegetarian. In response, the stewardess said: ‘No, you cannot. Everybody’s equal on Aeroflot. It’s a socialist airline. There’s no special treatment.’”

The Seoul of Chang’s childhood was a curious mix of life lessons. Born in 1963, after the profound deprivations of the civil war, he was a was first-hand witness to one of the great economic miracles of the 20th century. But politically South Korea was also repressive and insular; travel abroad was heavily restricted. When Chang came to the UK to study in 1982, it was the first time he had been out of the country. He had chosen to come to Cambridge rather than to study in the US because he wanted to be in a place that, in its universities at least, challenged a market-based political philosophy. The culture shock did not lie in academia, however, but in the kitchen.

“The big trauma was the food,” he writes in the introduction to his book. “Back in Korea, I had been warned (by books, that is – few Koreans had actually been there) that British food was not the best. But I hadn’t realised how bad it actually was. Vegetables were boiled long beyond the point of death to become textureless, and there was only salt around to make them edible.”

Used to Korean spice, he mainlined mustard. He trawled supermarkets mostly in vain in search of fresh garlic (one of the more extraordinary statistics his book unearths is the fact that Koreans consume 7.5kg (16.5lbs) of garlic each year per person – a lot of it in kimchi; the French, by comparison, eat 200g). But in Britain in 1982 he discovered, “the Korean essence of life was an affront to civility, perhaps even a threat to civilisation itself”. There were other scarcities. An American friend who was an exchange student had discovered the only place he could obtain olive oil in Oxford was from a chemist (where it was sold for softening ear wax).

Economist Milton Friedman, one of the architects of Reaganomics and Thatcherism, posing with a statue of himself in 1986.
Economist Milton Friedman, one of the architects of Reaganomics and Thatcherism, posing with a statue of himself in 1986. Photograph: George Rose/Getty Images

Over the years since, Chang has been thrilled to witness the extraordinary revolution in British food culture, the ways in which his adoptive country has embraced all the world’s great cuisines; multiculturalism in action. “It is amazing that now you can get almost anything here,” he says. “Yesterday, I was walking by the food court in Covent Garden and they were serving Uzbek dumplings. I didn’t try them. But you know, why not?”

Conversely, he suggests, at the same time that Britain has become so cosmopolitan in its diet, it has appeared ever-more reluctant to taste or experiment with different political or economic flavours. The limited market-driven, regulation-slashing recipes of Milton Friedman and Friedrich Hayek, beloved by Thatcher, persist. “While my food universe was expanding at lightning speed,” Chang writes, “the other universe of mine – economics – was, sadly, being sucked into a black hole. Up to the 1970s, economics was populated by a diverse range of ‘schools’ containing different visions and research methodologies – classical, Marxist, neoclassical, Keynesian, developmentalist, Austrian, Schumpeterian, institutionalist and behaviouralist, to name only the most significant. Since the 1980s, economics has become the British food scene before the 1990s. One tradition – neoclassical economics – has become the only item on the menu. Like all other schools, it has its strengths; it also has serious limitations.”

Chang’s critique of that tradition involves a mix of historical and geographical perspectives. His approach is informed by the powerful belief that successful economies are based on the endeavour of collectives of different types and sizes nurtured by nuanced political intervention rather than any small-state free-for-all. “We cannot prosper on our own,” he says. “The individualist message is not only factually wrong but damaging because it makes us even less able to cooperate with one another. Related to that is the fact that you have to move with time. You have to recognise how your society is changing, how what worked in the past may not be appropriate now. Industrialisation, for example, creates growth but leads to a to disintegration of the traditional family. At which point the nation has to act more as your family.”

Some of his scepticism about economists promising certainties – and then failing, for example, to predict the economic crash – came from his father, who worked in the Korean civil service, in the inland revenue, for all his career. “My dad later did a part-time PhD in economics,” he says, “but he mainly was a practitioner. When I told him I had decided to study economics, he said: ‘Well, don’t ever believe economists’ predictions.’ He had commissioned so many studies from economics professors, to estimate tax revenue. They had, almost without exception, performed worse than a semi-educated bureaucrat with 27 years’ experience, making an educated guess.”

A plate of origami prawns, carrots and noodles made out of banknotes
A plate of origami prawns, carrots and noodles made out of banknotes

Societies disregard deep institutional knowhow at their peril, he argues. He and his Korean wife marvelled at the strength of British institutions when they first lived here. The independent civil service, the NHS. One by one, he has watched them undermined by a pernicious faith in the market. “My wife used to joke that taxi drivers in this country were so knowledgable because they listened to the BBC all day. I still believe you could probably get a PhD in any subject if you just have Radio 4 on in the background. And there were other things, too. We couldn’t believe that delivery of all letters was guaranteed in one day by the Royal Mail, for example.”

The left, in his view, has to do far more to defend that fabric. After his books came out, Chang was briefly an influential voice for the Labour parties of Ed Miliband and Jeremy Corbyn – “At least invited to speak in seminars and so on,” he says. His message was that the party should push further with radical intervention in the economy, including renationalisation of utilities. “People think Corbyn was a flaming radical,” he says. “But I mean, if you threw him in the Labour party in the 1960s and 1970s, he would be a run-of-the-mill, centre-left guy.”

Chang has not been invited to offer any advice to Keir Starmer’s party and despairs at its caution. “The trouble is in this country, you have these invisible political linkages that will always put the Labour party at a disadvantage: the media, the electoral system. Historically, the only way it can win is to wait for the Tories to implode or offer a fresh platform that can redraw the political map. Maybe Starmer’s waiting game will work. But despite the current mess, I’m still not convinced that the Tories can’t regroup before the next election and win again. The debate on the left is locked up in this mental cage [from the Thatcherite 1980s].”

The complexity of the times requires imaginative solutions, not variations on a theme that has failed the mass of people, he suggests. “We need a more nuanced approach,” he says. “We need to even understand the economy not purely from an economic point of view, but also from a political, social, psychological point of view.”

If you threw Corbyn in the Labour party in the 1960s and 1970s, he would be a run-of-the-mill, centre-left guy

The book he returns to most often is not an economic text at all, but Gabriel García Márquez’s One Hundred Years of Solitude, the defining modern novel of the way in which the macroeconomics of the west affects the communities in developing nations.

Given his global perspective on economic theory, I wonder which country’s model he most admires? He smiles. “All countries disappoint me in one way or another,” he says. “Take Korea. There are things to admire. The country started out as very poor. When I was born in 1963, the economy was less than half that of Ghana. Life expectancy was something like 53. I should be dead by that statistic. In the beginning, you had to make a living in whatever way you could just to feed your family, but from the late 70s, people got out of abject poverty and began to demand greater political freedom. The country has always had this tradition of dissent. The problem there is that we don’t do things by halves. We now have this incredible growth story, but the lowest fertility rate in the world because basically we have failed to provide a welfare state that will enable women to have children and have a career.”

What about Britain – he must have spent the last six years mostly with his head in his hands? “I’m still not a British citizen, so I feel I can look at it as an outsider. I think, perhaps in 1973, there might have been a bit of a case for not joining the Common Market and pursuing different kinds of international economic arrangements. But you had been in it for 45 years! Who could possibly think that unravelling that was going to be a good idea?”

Ha-Joon Chang in Borough Market, London.
Ha-Joon Chang in Borough Market, London. Photograph: Antonio Olmos/The Observer

The insanity, he recalls, came in conversations he had not only with people on the right, but also plenty on the left. “There were so many really strange notions, you know,” he says. “I met people who said things such as: ‘We have to leave the European Union so that we can have the kind of industrial policy that Germany has.’ What do you say to that?”

His diagnosis of this self-sabotage is rooted in the obvious cause: that abiding delusion of British exceptionalism; the nation’s collective unwillingness to countenance the fact that its economic successes of past centuries were based not only on innovation and buccaneering trade but on brutal exploitation and colonialism. “The sad thing,” he says, “is that – as we are seeing – the reckoning is going to largely arrive in the form of falling living standards for ordinary people. But, having said that, you know, we have also seen in the last week how economic extremism can be stopped. In the end, democracy works.”

Does he ever despair watching the current crisis unfold – the kitchen nightmare of our politics? “Oh no,” he says. “I’m an optimist. Two-hundred years ago, it was totally OK to buy and sell people. A hundred years ago, they put women in prison for asking for the vote. So in the long run, I remain optimistic. But you cannot just sit and say: ‘Societies evolve in the right direction.’ You have to fight for them, too.”

• Edible Economics: A Hungry Economist Explains the World is published by Allen Lane (£20). To support the Guardian and Observer order your copy at guardianbookshop.com. Delivery charges may apply

Latest Stories

  • Senators' Josh Norris could miss entire season with shoulder injury

    Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith is reportedly not confident forward Josh Norris will return to the team in 2022-23.

  • Calgary gets support from premier and province in new arena negotiations

    The provincial government will have a part to play in a new arena deal for Calgary — but its involvement in the initiative is still undetermined. In a letter addressed to Mayor Jyoti Gondek on Tuesday, Premier Danielle Smith expressed her opinion on Calgary's need for a new arena — and assigned a liaison to be involved in negotiations that have recently restarted between the city and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. "As someone who has lived most of my life in Calgary, I know the Flames ar

  • Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the

  • 'They played harder than we did': Scottie Barnes on 76ers

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes credited the 76ers for their effort and hustle on Friday night.

  • Canada's roster for women's hockey Rivalry Series against U.S. loaded with gold

    CALGARY — Canada's roster for the first three games of its women's Rivalry Series against the U.S. features 16 players who won both Olympic and world hockey championship gold this year. Canada's 23-player lineup announced on Wednesday features veteran forwards Marie-Philip Poulin, Brianne Jenner, Sarah Nurse as well as defender Jocelyne Larocque and goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens. The seven-game series opens Nov. 15 in Kelowna, B.C., followed two days later with Game 2 in Kamloops, B.C. The U.S.

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • Bouchard loses three-set heartbreaker, Fernandez advances in Mexico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal suffered a tough loss Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua of Mexico City in the W-T-A 125 Abierto Tampico tournament. The 28-year-old Canadian was up 4-1 in the first set of her women's singles match but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win in the second set, but dropped the third set 7-5, despite leading Zarazua at one point. Zarazua had the lone ace in the two hour, 20-minute match. Bouchard had four double faults while her oppon

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • Duhaime lifts Wild to 3-1 road win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Brandon Duhaime was born in Coral Springs, Fla., but he has family in Montreal thanks to his mother Martine’s side. She, along with several cousins from across the Greater Montreal region, came to the Bell Centre to watch her son play and the winger did not disappoint on Tuesday night. Duhaime scored the game winner and added one assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. “For me personally, I'm just trying to take it as another game and not getting too high, to

  • Why Toronto was a special stop in C.J. Miles' NBA journey

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles discusses why his stint with Toronto was different than any other time he spent with an NBA franchise. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Kings beat Lightning 4-2 to snap 10-game series skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault scored for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night. Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe both had a goal, Jonathan Quick made 24 saves and the Kings snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Lightning. Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 33 shots in the opener of Tampa Bay’s three-game California road trip. The Kings

  • Montour scores late in third, Panthers beat Senators 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Montour scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:32 remaining and the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3 on Saturday. Carter Verhaeghe had two goals and an assist for the Panthers, Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk each had a goal and two assists, and Montour also had two assists. Spencer Knight had 23 saves as Florida snapped a two-game skid. Shane Pinto, Brady Tkachuk and Nick Holden scored for the Senators, who have lost two straight. Anton Forsber stoppe

  • Kuemper's shutout leads Capitals over Predators 3-0

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves for his first shutout with Washington and the Capitals beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Saturday night. Beck Malenstyn, Aliaksei Protas and Alex Ovechkin scored to help the Capitals win for the third time in four games. Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville, which has lost six of seven. Kuemper had to be sharp early, denying Yakov Trenin from in close just 13 seconds into the game. That was one of 11 saves Kuemper made in the opening perio

  • Flames burned 3-2 at home by Oilers comeback

    CALGARY — Zach Hyman scored twice, including the game winner at 12:24 of the third period, as the Edmonton Oilers came from behind for a 3-2 NHL victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. Connor McDavid, who also added two assists, had the other goal for Edmonton (6-3-0), which has won three in a row. Mikael Backlund and Brett Ritchie replied for Calgary (5-2-0). Stuart Skinner made 40 saves to earn the win and improve to 2-1-0. Jacob Markstrom, who had 22 saves, suffered his first loss

  • Former NHLer Ryan Kesler recalls the time he nearly fought John Tortorella

    Kesler joined the Spittin' Chiclets podcast recently and detailed a wild exchange between him and the fiery coach during a 2014 practice.

  • Spurs waive Canadian Josh Primo, No. 12 pick in 2021 NBA draft

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs waived Canadian guard Josh Primo on Friday, surprisingly cutting ties with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft. The 19-year-old 6-foot-6 guard, who is from Toronto, had averaged 7.0 points in four games this season while battling minor injuries. “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford said. The Spurs would not offer any further deta

  • Lucas Raymond scores twice in Red Wings' 2-1 win over Wild

    DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored his first two goals of the season, Ville Husso made 30 saves and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Saturday night to end a two-game losing streak. Raymond finally broke through in the eighth game of the season after scoring 23 times last season as a rookie. Raymond broke a tie on a power play with 4.3 seconds remaining in the second period. Driving into the goal crease with the puck, he managed to jam it through the legs of goalie Filp Gusta

  • Marino defeats Fernandez in all-Canadian quarterfinal to advance at Abierto Tampico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Rebecca Marino got the better of Leylah Fernandez in their all-Canadian quarterfinal at the Abierto Tampico WTA 125 tournament with a 6-3, 6-3 win on Thursday. Marino won 72.4 per cent of her first-serve points and broke on five of her 10 opportunities. The Vancouver native recorded all four of her aces in the second set alone. Fernandez of Laval, Que., in comparison, had a tough night only winning 50 per cent of her first-serve points. The 20-year-old fired two aces in the mat

  • Kaiden Guhle a silver lining for Canadiens in rebuilding season

    This week's 10 Insights and Observations looks at redemption stories, the coaching career of John Tortorella, icing board passes and much more.

  • Spain's state prosecutor drops charges against Neymar

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain's state prosecutor dropped its charges against Neymar on Friday, but a Brazilian company involved in the case will continue to fight the soccer player in court. The case stems from Neymar's transfer in 2013 from Santos to Barcelona. The state prosecutor withdrew all charges against Neymar, his father and the former executives of the Brazilian and Spanish clubs. However, the trial will continue because Brazilian company DIS, which brought the case, maintained its acc