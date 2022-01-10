Despite 'economics' preventing Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence, there is still hope

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Iole
·Combat columnist
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Only minutes after what may have been the signature moment of his career, Terence Crawford was seated next to Top Rank’s Bob Arum at a news conference, talking about his TKO of Shawn Porter.

The real news, though, was what happened next. With Arum staring glumly forward, Crawford said what everyone who had paid attention expected: His time with Top Rank was done and he’d become a free agent to better position himself for a bout with Errol Spence Jr.

“I’m pretty sure my decision is made already,” Crawford said on Nov. 20. “Bob [Arum] couldn’t secure me the Spence fight when I was with him. So how are you going to secure me the Spence fight when I’m not with him? I’m moving forward with my career right now and I wish everybody the best.”

Getting the Spence fight isn’t proving to be so simple now, though. Spence is scheduled to fight Yordenis Ugas for the IBF-WBA-WBC welterweight belts. Notably, both of them are with Premier Boxing Champions.

If Spence wins, it would make a lot of sense to pair him with Crawford for the undisputed title. It would mean two top-six pound-for-pound fighters going at it for supremacy in one of boxing’s best divisions.

Crawford is No. 2 in the Yahoo Sports pound-for-pound list and very well could be the most talented fighter in the world. Spence is ranked sixth.

Neither of them is a pay-per-view attraction yet, but Spence is marginally better than Crawford, whose disinterest in selling his fights is now coming back to haunt him.

After Crawford’s bout with Porter did fewer than 200,000 buys on ESPN, Crawford blamed the low number because it was sold on an app. But that doesn’t explain how the UFC had numerous cards sell over 700,000 and two over 1 million in 2021 through that same app.

Crawford is a truly great fighter, but he’s never taken the time to invest in his marketing. Being great is only one factor in being a pay-per-view star.

Top Rank paid him like a star, but he didn’t put the butts into the seats nor did he sell the pay-per-views to justify the checks he was receiving. And that’s now a reality he has to accept as he looks to get the career-defining fight against Spence.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 20: WBO champion Terence Crawford (R) punches Shawn Porter during their welterweight title fight at Michelob ULTRA Arena on November 20, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Crawford retained his title with a 10th-round TKO. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)
WBO champion Terence Crawford (R) finished Shawn Porter with a 10th-round TKO at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Nov. 20, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

Tim Smith, an outstanding former boxing writer for The New York Times and New York Daily News, is now the vice president of communications for the PBC. He appeared recently on the PBC podcast and was asked about what was preventing a Crawford-Spence bout.

Smith’s answer was blunt.

“Economics,” he said. “You don't want to insult Crawford, but he hasn't been built into a PPV star. … The numbers won’t be enough to give him what he wants.”

That says much about the state of boxing, because in addition to being for welterweight supremacy, in the ring Crawford-Spence figures to be a fabulous fight (though I’ll take Crawford).

That’s not enough to sell and pay both men the multiple million-dollar guarantees they’ll want and not get destroyed financially. If the public knew — and by public, I mean those outside of the tiny and very insular boxing public — how good this fight would be, it would be a huge seller.

While Smith is correct that Crawford’s not a big draw, let’s be fair here: It’s not as if Spence is the next Floyd Mayweather or Mike Tyson in terms of selling PPVs. Neither guy cares much for doing the media and appearances it takes to put up big numbers on PPV.

Nobody worked harder at selling PPVs than guys like Mayweather, Tyson, Manny Pacquiao and Oscar De La Hoya. They worked as hard outside of the ring selling as they did inside of it preparing for the bout. Canelo Alvarez does that now.

The PBC has already absorbed tens of millions in losses, and a Spence-Crawford fight could be disastrous if it doesn’t sell given what it takes to get both men to sign a deal.

So the fight that so many hardcore boxing fans want to see is going to be extremely difficult to make, though one of Smith’s comments on the podcast was perplexing.

He said of Crawford, “Nobody wants to make him an offer that’s insulting.” 

That is taking the easy way out. Make the offer, get a dialogue going and see what it might take to get a deal done. If Crawford and his management at MTK Global are unreasonable, then walk away. At least, however, give it a shot.

There are similarities to this fight and the one that eventually occurred between Mayweather and Pacquiao in 2015. That bout was first discussed in late 2009 for the spring of 2010. It took more than five years to make it but ultimately set a record by doing 4.6 million pay-per-view sales.

But waiting out Crawford-Spence won’t have that kind of impact. Mayweather and Pacquiao were huge attractions in their own right and were selling millions on PPV without the other. Together, they were massive.

We’ll be left to wait and hope that all sides will be reasonable and want to get a deal done.

I’m not that optimistic it will happen, but a guy can dream, can’t he?

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • James and Radford still eligible for Beijing team despite withdrawal at nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford are still eligible to be compete for Canada at the Beijing Olympics despite withdrawing from the national championships on Saturday. James and Radford contracted COVID-19 over the Christmas holidays and only returned to the ice to train earlier this week after spending 10 days in quarantine. They were fourth after the short program on Friday before announcing their withdrawal ahead of Saturday's free program. "We are feeling the repercussions, a little bit more fat

  • Gobert tests positive for virus again, enters NBA protocols

    The first time that Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, the NBA didn’t even have health and safety protocols. It shut down the league instead. This time, the Utah Jazz center might just miss a few days. Gobert has tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed Thursday on the virus-related protocols list — something that didn’t even exist when he tested positive for the virus on March 11, 2020, the night that the NBA shut down for more than four months and ultimately decided to finish its sea

  • How Fred VanVleet is leading the Raptors through an underdog season

    VanVleet has quietly buoyed the Raptors throughout a season that has been defined by injuries, absences, and scheduled losses.

  • Oilers prospect Dylan Holloway added to NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have placed prospect Dylan Holloway into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the club announced Monday. The forward joins a long list of teammates currently in isolation, including captain Connor McDavid and defenceman Tyson Barrie. The move came 24 hours after the NHL pushed back Monday's game against the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Place until Saturday because of coronavirus issues involving the Oilers. Edmonton placed forwards Warren Foegele and Tyler Benson in protocol

  • Nurse breaks down Raptors’ tale of two halves vs. Bucks

    It was the worst of halves and the best of halves for the Toronto Raptors' defensive game in their win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse gives his insight as to what changed at the half. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Vancouver Canucks winger Alex Chiasson tests positive for COVID-19

    VANCOUVER — Alex Chiasson is the latest Vancouver Canucks player to test positive for COVID-19. Head coach Bruce Boudreau says the 31-year-old right-winger was held out of practice Thursday due to the test result, but he has not been placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Five other Canucks players are currently on the COVID list, including forwards Brock Boeser and Phillip Di Giuseppe (Dec. 29), Justin Dowling (Dec. 30), Jason Dickinson (Jan. 1) and Elias Pettersson (Jan. 5). Boudreau says he's

  • VanVleet comes up big late to help Raptors down Pelicans for sixth straight win

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet stepped up again when needed for the Toronto Raptors. With the game tied at 93-93 and the stubborn New Orleans Pelicans refusing to go away, VanVleet scored the Raptors' next nine points — all three pointers, with Pascal Siakam assisting on two of them — en route to a 105-101 victory Sunday that extended the Raptors' win streak to six games. "We got ourselves in a situation where we needed him to make some big plays," said Toronto coach Nick Nurse. "And obviously he made

  • High school hockey player dies from injury suffered during game

    A high school hockey player from Greenwich, Conn., has died as a result of an injury he sustained during a game.

  • Sharks place embattled forward Evander Kane on unconditional waivers to terminate his contract

    Evander Kane’s time in the San Jose Sharks organization has come to an end.

  • Fleury stops 31 shots in return to Vegas, Blackhawks win 2-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves against his former team and the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 on Saturday night to snap a six-game losing streak. Jujhar Khaira and Riley Stillman scored for the Blackhawks, who were 0-3-3 in their previous six games. It was Fleury’s first start against Vegas since being traded in the offseason. He has now beaten all 32 NHL teams in his career. Fleury, who was with Vegas for its first four seasons in the league, has post

  • Kripps, Stones return to medal podium for Canada in 2-man bobsleigh

    Justin Kripps and Cam Stones responded in a big way to last weekend's eighth-place finish in Latvia, sliding to a bronze medal in 2-man bobsleigh on Saturday in Winterberg, Germany. The Canadians stopped the clock in one minute 50.63 seconds. WATCH | Kripps and Stones collect bronze in Germany: "We were happy with the race today," Kripps said. "We had two solid pushes, solid drives and we were consistent. That's what we're working on right now as well as testing some equipment." Francesco Friedr

  • Maple Leafs down undermanned Oilers 4-2 to send Edmonton to its 11th loss in 13 games

    TORONTO — Ilya Mikheyev and the Toronto Maple Leafs added to the Edmonton Oilers' misery Wednesday night. Mikheyev scored on a third-period power play as Toronto defeated the undermanned Oilers 4-2 at Scotiabank Arena. It marked the eighth straight game the Leafs have scored with the man advantage and the fifth consecutive contest Edmonton has allowed a power-play goal. Mikheyev ripped his third goal of the season — and third in the last two games since returning from wrist surgery Dec. 14 — pas

  • Precious Achiuwa’s energy and commitment a difference-maker for Raptors

    Precious Achiuwa was at his best, scrappiest self as the Raptors carved out a win over the Bucks. He spoke post-game about his impact on the court, what he’s learned from this team, and things the scoresheet doesn’t necessarily show. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Ingram scores 32, Pelicans beat depleted Warriors 101-96

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram broke out of a shooting slump with 32 points and the New Orleans Pelicans snapped a three-game skid with a 101-96 victory over the depleted Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. Warriors' leading scorer Stephen Curry was ruled out after hurting his left quad during a loss a night earlier in Dallas. Also held out was veteran leader and leading rebounder Draymond Green because of a sore hip. Meanwhile, both teams apparently were missing their 3-point shooting r

  • Fred VanVleet cites confidence, praises teammates after career night vs. Jazz

    "I'm going to be honest, I always think I'm the best player in the gym. Sometimes I'm right, sometimes I'm wrong," Fred VanVleet said following his absolutely ridiculous game versus Utah on Friday. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • China's Tianjin on partial lockdown after omicron found

    BEIJING (AP) — The numbers are small, but the major port of Tianjin may be facing China's first local outbreak of omicron of any size, less than a month before the Winter Olympics open in nearby Beijing. State broadcaster CCTV said the government has divided Tianjin and its 14 million residents into three levels of restrictions, starting with lockdown areas where people are not allowed to leave their homes at all. In control areas, each household is allowed to have one family member leave to buy

  • Famed B.C. runner gives up on dream to finish one of the most difficult races in the world

    B.C. ultramarathoner Gary Robbins has given up his quest to finish a race that has beguiled him since 2016, saying that spending time with his family is more important than trying to complete the 160-kilometre Barkley Marathons in Tennessee. "Thank you Barkley for all that you've given me. I did something special out there in 2017, and I'll always cherish that experience and those memories," said the 45-year-old in a post on Instagram. The Barkley Marathons is run in Frozen Head State Park near

  • TFC's Richie Laryea sold to Nottingham Forest

    Toronto FC fullback Richie Laryea, who made no secret about wanting to test his skills in Europe, has got his wish. The 27-year-old from Toronto has been sold to Nottingham Forest, which currently stands ninth in England's second-tier Championship. English reports pegged the transfer fee at US$1 million. Laryea is Forest's third signing of the January transfer window, following the arrival of Keinan Davis from Aston Villa and Steve Cook from Bournemouth. "It feels amazing to be here. It's been n

  • Blues score 2 power-play goals in last minute, top Stars 2-1

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Kyrou and Ryan O’Reilly scored power-play goals in the final minute, rallying the St. Louis Blues over the Dallas Stars 2-1 on Sunday. Kyrou won it with 29 seconds left. O’Reilly tied it at 1-all with 47 seconds to go while the Blues had a 6-on-4 advantage. It was the first time in franchise history the Blues scored twice in the last minute to win. “It was definitely very fun to be a part of,” Kyrou said. “It doesn’t happen too often, coming back in the last minute.” This

  • Edmonton Oilers add five more players to NHL's COVID-19 protocol list

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers placed five more players into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Saturday. Forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Brendan Perlini, goaltender Ilya Konovalov and defencemen Evan Bouchard and Slater Koekkoek were added to the list, the Oilers said in a release. Three other Edmonton players - Connor McDavid, Tyson Barrie and Derek Ryan - were already in protocol. Six unidentified members of the team's support staff were also added to the list Saturday, the team said. This report by