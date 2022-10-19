Economic, safety projects in Eastern Kentucky awarded nearly $25 million

Bill Estep
·3 min read
Photo provided

State and federal officials announced more than $24 million in grants for economic development and public-safety projects Wednesday.

The projects are projected to create or retain more than 200 jobs and provide training to several hundred other people.

U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers and Gov. Andy Beshear announced the grants at the Shaping Our Appalachian Region (SOAR) summit in Pikeville.

It was the second announcement this week of federal funding for efforts to boost the economy in Eastern Kentucky.

The projects announced Wednesday at SOAR were:

$6.6 million to Cold Storage LLC for a facility in Martin County to store, sort and package apples.

$1 million for the CMH 23 Workforce and Tourism Development Project for a broadcasting studio at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg to promote local talent and provide vocational training.

$4.6 million for the Elliott County Fiscal Court to build an emergency services 9-1-1 center.

$1 million for the Magoffin County Fiscal Court for a site for an industrial building.

$900,000 to Impact Outdoor Adventures for additions at a tourism facility in Clay County, including a multi-purpose building and a tree-top adventure course.

$1.2 million to the Kentucky Communities Economic Opportunity Council in Knox County the Southeast Transportation Training Center to develop training facility for commercial driver licenses and diesel mechanics.

The program is projected to train 300 people in the first three years, Rogers said.

$1.6 million to the McCreary County Heritage Foundation to build a recreational vehicle park and campground.

$3 million to the Floyd County Fiscal Court and city of Prestonsburg to buy 58 acres and develop the Thunder Ridge Industrial Park.

Beshear said a company called Boxvana, which is now in Martin County, has committed to building a facility at the industrial park.

The facility is projected to create 50 jobs.

$1.7 million to begin development of the Raven Rock Resort in Letcher County.

$1.4 million to build a wastewater treatment plant in Wolfe County.

$2 million to build a visitor center, restaurant and entertainment space at the Royalton Trail Town development in Magoffin County.

The grants were made through a program called the Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization (AMLER) Program, which Rogers initially got funded in 2016 in an effort to diversify and boost the economy in Eastern Kentucky, which had been hit by a deep loss in coal jobs.

Rogers said Wednesday that Kentucky has received $165 million through the program, which also makes grants in other coal states.

“As we continue to rebuild from the catastrophic flood in Eastern Kentucky, these grant awards are more important than ever before to advance job creation and new opportunities,” Rogers said. “These grants will give Eastern Kentuckians more opportunities to work and thrive in their hometowns.”

The grants are competitive. There were 86 applications from Kentucky in the round of funding announced Wednesday and 11 were chosen, Rogers said.

Rebecca Goodman, secretary of the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet, selected the projects to be reviewed by the U.S. Office of Surface Mining, Reclamation and Enforcement.

“Once again, this program is funding innovative projects that are bringing jobs to Eastern Kentucky so more of our families can provide for their loved ones and live the lives they want and deserve,” Beshear said.

The SOAR summit is scheduled to continue Thursday.

