Economic growth wanes in September, says ONS

Chancellor Rishi Sunak: it's very likely the UK is facing a significant recession

Britain’s economy expanded by 15.5% between July and September as it rebounded out of the recession caused by the spring coronavirus lockdown, the Office for National Statistics said today.

But in September it grew by just 1.1% and remains far below its peak before the pandemic broke.

That suggests a recession is on the cards.

Deputy National Statistician for Economic Statistics Jonathan Athow said:

“While all main sectors of the economy continued to recover, the rate of growth slowed again with the economy still remaining well below its pre-pandemic peak.

“The return of children to school boosted activity in the education sector. Housebuilding also continued to recover, while business strengthened for lawyers and accountants after a poor August.

“However, pubs and restaurants saw less business, after the ‘eat out to help out’ scheme ended, and accommodation saw less business after a successful summer.”

The loss of momentum came across all main sectors. Businesses report that turnover decreased, especially in the accommodation and food services sectors.

This week, news of a possible vaccine from drug giant Pfizer sent shares soaring. Economists say that even if this cure is as good as advertised, rising job losses are likely to remain an issue for the next year or so.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has extended the “furlough” scheme to protect jobs until March.

Jon Hudson, a fund manager at Premier Miton, said:

Growth in the quarter started brightly, boosted by the easing of lockdown restrictions and the Eat Out to Help Out scheme in August, but it waned in September. With lockdown restrictions back in place, Q4 is likely to weaken further, however, thanks to the recent positive Pfizer vaccine news, we can potentially start looking forward to GDP growth in 2021 with more confidence.”