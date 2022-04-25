Economic chaos from China pushes UK companies to reshape supply chains

china zero covid - Getty Images AsiaPac

Gary Seale was poised to cash in on a boom in business after the first Covid lockdowns.

Demand for his iDry product, a full-body dryer, was surging amid increased interest in hygienic gadgets since the pandemic.

But, just as Seale needed more components, his suppliers in China increased lead times to send parts to 39 weeks, from the previous “worst case” of six to eight.

“The world changed. Shipping from China became a whole different ball game,” says Seale, managing director.

“We’ve re-evaluated the supply chain and we have pretty much eliminated [China] - we are 98pc euro-centric now. I haven’t got any Chinese suppliers.”

It marks a stark contrast from five years ago when Seale joined the Shrewsbury-based company. At that time, 95pc of parts originated in China.

The hard work to find new suppliers and rebuild the entire supply chain is now being rewarded: widespread lockdowns in China, including in Shanghai, are trashing the workshop of the world’s ability to manufacture goods. Shipments are also being made harder as ports are constrained by on-shore problems, including workers having to isolate, causing congestion.

China’s repeated, and increasingly draconian, lockdowns threaten to not only hit the world’s second-largest economy, but cause chaos globally.

Iris Pang, chief economist for Greater China at ING, says the blow from Shanghai’s April lockdown alone “translates to a 2pc loss of China’s GDP.”

Restrictions in the city, the financial hub of the country, are expected to last another month, only extending the pain.

“Retail sales can be totally crossed out in terms of a growth engine,” she says. “Shanghai has a good proportion of manufacturing, so in terms of production activities, it will at most be 2pc to 3pc growth for China this quarter.”

Pang says the main hope for China’s domestic growth is “huge investment from local governments” - though that will do little to stop the impact of the lockdowns from spreading to the rest of the world economy, which relies on China as a source of goods.

Story continues

It means the chaos of global freight markets in the wake of the pandemic, which left many containers stranded out of position and caused intense competition for space on ships, risks returning.

“It's clear that the China lockdowns have exacerbated the disruption,” says Shanella Rajanayagam, a trade economist at HSBC.

Global freight rates have gradually declined over recent months amid easing demand in the West. According to Freightos, a container booking service, the average price for a 40-ft container from China to Europe is currently $11,637, down 22.4pc from a peak at $15,000 just ahead of the Lunar New Year in February.

Global demand shows signs of weakening amid inflationary pressures, but China’s new lockdowns could deal a fresh shock to supplies.

Judah Levine, Freightos’s head of research, says there has been a “big drop” in ocean volumes coming out of Shanghai, of about 30pc since the start of the lockdowns, but that authorities were keeping things moving by prioritising exports.

“The ships are leaving less full because there’s just less available goods, but they're still flowing through the port, which will possibly make this not as disruptive as previous disruptions were,” he adds.

British manufacturers are feeling the effects.

Christopher Nieper, managing director of womenswear business David Nieper, shifted most of the company’s printing and dyeing to Derbyshire after Brexit, to work alongside the cutting and sewing plants already based in the UK. Some specialist fabrics, however, still come from suppliers in Europe which in turn buy materials from China. Nieper says two of the company’s shipments are currently held up in China.

Suren Thiru, head of economics at the British Chambers of Commerce, says inflation is the likely consequence of the disruption, only adding to rising energy bills.

“The concern is that what we are seeing in China, could that exacerbate [the situation] meaning higher costs, shipping being delayed, that will all increase costs for businesses?” he says.

“We are forecasting inflation to jump above 8pc for April, and we think there is a clear risk inflation could reach double digits later on this year, particularly with the energy price cap rise in October.”

Businesses are being forced to find ways to make their supply chains stronger.

Nieper, for instance, is working on securing supplies of cotton from Greece to avoid any materials going through China, further shortening his company’s supply chains.

Others are looking for alternative sources in Asia.

Chris Yates, chief executive of the Federation of Environmental Trade Associations, which includes the trade associations for fridges and heat pumps, says some of its members “might start looking at Vietnam, Cambodia, other low-cost providers in that region”.

Weaning Western importers off Chinese goods may prove easier said than done, however. John Glen, economist at the Chartered Institute of Producement and Supply, says companies may struggle to find comparable scale and quality elsewhere.

“The professionals will say: ‘We're constantly reviewing our supply chains’. But if you're going to take significant activity out of China, it assumes that there's competence and capability elsewhere.”

Regardless, the direction of travel seems to be moving in one direction. “I really think globalisation is past its peak. If ever there was a moment to move production back to the UK, it is now,” says Nieper.

“Resilience is everything. It doesn’t matter how cheaply you can buy something from the other side of the world if you cannot get delivery on time, at the right quality.”