eCom Babes Welcomes Former TikTok CMO Verena Papik as Guest Speaker

eCom Babes is an educational and support community for female eCommerce entrepreneurs. Their community drew inspiration from Verena, a marketing and biz dev mogul for multi-million dollar brands.

Los Angeles, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Women seeking to launch and scale online stores look to eCom Babes, the world’s foremost educational platform for women in eCommerce. In an ongoing effort to inspire and educate its users, eCom Babes hosted a forum featuring Verena Papik, who has guided the marketing efforts behind TikTok and other multi-million dollar brands and startups.

In addition to leading out at Tik Tok, Verena served as the Chief Marketing Officer at UK-headquartered MusicGIF network TuneMoji. She has also served as the Chief Marketing Officer for Katch Media, a data analytics company providing target audience insights to marketers and content producers. Verena was named to Forbes’ “30 Under 30” Media and Marketing pros list in 2019.

“Verena is a superstar and an icon in our community,” said Cortney Fletcher, founder of eCom Babes. “She has broken through so many barriers at a young age and is an insanely successful entrepreneur. It was such a privilege to be able to learn from all that she has accomplished with her tenacity and many talents.”

Cortney said that Verena’s speech ignited the eCom Babes support community with rave reviews. “Female entrepreneurs often feel alone in a male-dominated world when they launch their eStores, but Verena brings the female perspective to our industry and inspires us to lead out in the ways that only we can. She made a deep impression on so many members of our community, and they will be talking about it for a long time.”

As a budding entrepreneur, Cortney said that she found little female support when she first ventured into eCommerce. Rather, she felt like an outlier in a world of male entrepreneurs telling her that the only way to succeed was to get thousands of dollars in startup investments for her eCommerce business.

“I want to change this for the eCom Babes community, and part of accomplishing this is to connect them with trailblazers like Verena,” said Cortney. “As our members hear from brilliant, pioneering entrepreneurs like Verena, they see that they are not alone and that they too can accomplish amazing things.”



In addition to exposing members of the eCom Babes community to leading female entrepreneurs, Cortney teaches them a strategy she developed known as “connective eCommerce.” This technique leverages proven systems and marketing strategies to allow women to launch successful eCommerce businesses with virtually no risk. It frees women from having to put money down to launch their business, invest in or store large inventories, or fund expensive ad campaigns.

The eCom Babes training program gives women the tools they need to automate their businesses and the training they need to excel in no-hassle product sourcing, fulfillment and operations, profitable advertising, website development, and scaling up to seven figures.

Over 3,200 students rate the eCom Babes course program with 4.9 stars. Their support community boasts 10,000 actively engaging female entrepreneurs across 45 industries who draw inspiration from each other and from mentors like Verena. To learn more about the eCom Babes training platform or entrepreneurship community, visit eComBabes.com.

