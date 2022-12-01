eCom Babes Announces Partnership With Fashion Supplier Trendsi

eCom Babes

Leading eCommerce training platform for female entrepreneurs, eCom Babes expands students' resources through their new partnership with the leading online fashion supplier, Trendsi.

Los Angeles, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The eCom Babes six-week program teaches women without tech experience how to open a successful online boutique. Using Connective eCommerce, students can reduce their initial investment and reduce their risk. By partnering with Trendsi, eCom Babes provides students with an excellent Connective eCommerce partner to streamline the process through managing inventory, invoicing customers, and shipping orders.

Many believe that starting your own eCommerce business requires background knowledge in web development and a hefty monetary investment. However, the success students experience following Cortney Fletcher’s eCom Babes strategy proves otherwise. Through the program, students learn everything they need to know to start a successful online business. Once enrolled, they have lifelong access to all training materials and can complete the lessons at their own pace.

Fletcher began her own journey into eCommerce after dropping out of college. Only after failing to sell her necklace inventory in her online boutique did she discover there was a better way to become successful. Learning to make sales online and replicate the process allowed Fletcher to develop her eCom Babes Connective eCommerce strategy, which she has now shared with over 6,000 women.

"One of the great challenges of eCommerce is sourcing and shipping products," stated Fletcher, "which is why our partnership with Trendsi is such a big win for our eCom Babes students. Trendsi takes care of finding and buying great fashion products, removing the need to invest in inventory that may or may not sell. But that's not all. They also take care of invoicing and shipping the product to customers."

One of the most affordable fashion suppliers in the United States, Trendsi offers thousands of product options without upfront inventory or subscription fees. The business-to-business supplier sources fashionable clothing from popular brands, providing high-quality clothing at wholesale prices with fast shipping.

"We are overjoyed to partner with such a fantastic company," remarked Fletcher. "This single partnership will lead to many other future partnerships that will help our hard-working eCom Babes students be successful, realize their dreams, and create the life they have always wanted."

Participants in the eCom Babes program have a one-of-a-kind support system. The eCom Babes course Facebook members encourage students to work together to solve problems. It also provides 24/7 access to eCom Babes experts. Fletcher also hosts a weekly question and answer session to help students navigate hurdles on the path to success.

To learn more about the eCom Babes community and how they leverage Connective eCommerce strategies to help students be successful, visit www.ecombabes.com.





Cortney Fletcher: press@seonational.com



