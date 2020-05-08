SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2020 / In the era of artificial intelligence that has already begun, a large amount of computing power is always required for the development of technologies such as big data, cloud computing, the Internet of Things, and blockchain. At the same time, human beings are also entering the era of "data monopoly" and "computing resource monopoly", when the gradually centralized and monopoly computing power will bring a huge threat to human society.

In order to break the monopoly of computing power, ensure human's safety in the era of machine intelligence and solve the imbalance of the supply and demand between computing power providers and users, the BHP public chain came into being, which is committed to building a decentralized computing power infrastructure with a sustainable, safe, and trustworthy framework so that everyone can easily share the computing power dividends of the AI era.

BHP（Blockchain of Hash Power) -Global Intelligent Computing Power Network

BHP Public Chain will establish a set of infrastructure around the computing power ecology based on computing power credit, providing basic services for various emerging computing power ecology represented by cryptocurrency, gene , IPFS, AI and expanding their application scenarios, building an ecosystem around computing power credit, as well as promoting the convenient supply, acquisition, transfer, transaction, clearing and derivative financial services of various emerging computing power around the world.

The Ecology of BHP Public Chain has Begun to Take Shape, and the Community has Entered the "Ecological Construction Stage"

The BHP Public Chain provides more application scenario for DAPPs through its strong infrastructure. From the continuous growth of RRMine computing power trading platform to the successful landing of the BHPay computing power banking business, BHP public chain ecology is developing and growing rapidly with the continuous efforts of many partners and projects.

For further development, the BHP community has entered the "ecological construction stage" and the definition of computing power has expanded from crypto hashpower represented by BTC to a variety of emerging computing power represented by AI. At the same time, the incentive mechanism from BHP Foundation will be distributed to different applications, which is expanded from attracting BTC computing power holders to attracting more BHP holders.

BHP, the world's first computing power public chain which will build a set of infrastructure around the computing power ecology based on hashrate credit and provide basic services for various emerging hashrate ecosystems represented by cryptocurrency hashrate, genetic hashrate, IPFS hashrate, and AI hashrate.

BHP Foundation, and the funds are used for technology development of the public

chain, and buyback of BHP to supplement ecological incentives.

