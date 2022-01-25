EcoAct and Greenspector support France TV in the decarbonization of its new media NOWU

Atos International
·4 min read

EcoAct and Greenspector support France TV in the decarbonization of its new media NOWU

Paris, January 25 2022 — EcoAct, an Atos company, and Greenspector, a member of Scaler, the Atos Accelerator, that supports startups in their international development and fosters customer innovation, have been chosen by France Télévisions

to assess and optimize the carbon impact of the website of its new media NOWU.

This digital editorial offering aimed at 15–25-year-olds was designed with energy efficiency in mind, with a low-carbon strategy and the integration of eco-design principles.

By combining their expertise, the two partners supported the eco-design and production of this public digital media, thanks to EcoAct's 15-year strong experience and consultancy expertise in decarbonization strategy, and to the expertise and measurement solution from Greenspector, specialist in reducing the environmental impact of digital applications.

Carbon impact considered from the beginning of the project
To ensure the optimization and reduction of its carbon impact, EcoAct and Greenspector established a benchmark of best practices in low-carbon media and then calculated the carbon footprint of the project. At the launch of the project, the media's carbon footprint was estimated at 74 tons of CO2 equivalent (this is, for example, 37 round trips from Paris to New York) and will be monitored over time as the service develops. Greenspector also studied the level of eco-responsibility of the media site, thanks to Greenspector's digital sobriety certificate. NOWU was the first media to achieve a good result: an eco-score of 61/100, which corresponds to the bronze level.

Long-term support
Thanks to these initial in-depth analyses, EcoAct and Greenspector were able to identify reduction levers for both the creation of the platform and its use, in addition to awareness-raising and training activities, combined in a concrete action plan with an ambition which was consistent with the objectives of the Paris Agreement.

"Eco-design was integrated from the very conception of the NOWU website. Right from the start, the digital team implemented best practices, including energy and resource consumption simulations which were developed according to use cases as close as possible to user behavior to detect potential overconsumption on the website. Our partnership with EcoAct has allowed us to better project the carbon impact of the project to make NOWU a benchmark in green media by design." Thierry Leboucq, President of Greenspector.

"EcoAct is delighted to have been able to contribute to the implementation of a decarbonization strategy for a media that aims to raise awareness of sustainable development issues among young people. And Greenspector, thanks to its expertise in digital, has been a real support in the development and deployment of this strategy." Yann Josse, Senior Business Manager, Public Sector at EcoAct.

"France Télévisions is proud to respond to the need for strong commitment from the younger generation with its innovative NOWU medium, which proposes concrete solutions to act in favor of the Planet. Together with EcoAct and Greenspector, we have taken up the challenge of offering young Europeans the authentic experience of a more sober and eco-designed digital platform, which combines raising awareness of the issues they care about with reducing resource consumption and their own carbon impact.” Gautier CURTIL, Director of Offerings - NOWU, France Télévisions.

# # #

About EcoAct
EcoAct, an Atos company since October 2020, is an international sustainability consultancy and project developer that supports companies and organisations by providing the most efficient and holistic solutions to effectively meet the challenges of climate change. Founded in France in 2006 by Thierry Fornas and Gérald Maradan, EcoAct has offices in 7 countries and 3 continents across the world (Paris, London, New York, Barcelona, Montréal, Munich and Embu in Kenya).

With a team of more than 160 experts in decarbonisation strategy, EcoAct enables managers and their teams to transform their business model and reduce their carbon emissions while driving commercial performance. EcoAct's core purpose is to inform and lead sustainable strategies that create value and benefit its clients as well as the climate, and the environment. EcoAct is a CDP Gold Partner, a founding member of ICROA, a strategic partner in the implementation of the Gold Standard for the Global Goals and reports to the UN Global Compact.

www.eco-act.com

About Greenspector
Member of the Atos accelerator for startups - Scaler- Founded in 2010, Greenspector is a French pioneer in digital responsibility. Its technological innovations are made available to professionals via SaaS software tools and expert services. Those technologies help reduce mobile application and website environmental impact, improve performance, and enhance the user experience. Within the company's software information, fleets of smartphones and connected objects, better purchased and better managed, see their lifespan extended, which reduces the cost of ownership and the environmental impact.

About NOWU:

NOWU is a media created in September 2020 as part of the France Télévisions group. It is an interactive media that offers the younger generation of 15–25-year-olds the keys and tools to understand and take part in the fight against global warming. With an optimistic and guilt-free tone, NOWU's content is divided into three main areas: content to ACT, content to BE INFORMED, and content to GET INSPIRED.
www.nowuproject.eu

Press contacts:

EcoAct
Lorraine Brucker-Romac | lorraine.brucker@looksharp.fr | +33 (0)1 81 80 95 10
Léa Petit | lea.petit@looksharp.fr | +33 (0)1 81 80 95 14

Atos

Laura Fau | laura.fau@atos.net | +33 (0) 6 73 64 04 18

Attachment


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Yandle ties NHL Iron Man mark; Flyers lose 12th straight

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Keith Yandle tied the NHL record for consecutive games played with 964 and the Philadelphia Flyers tied a franchise record with their 12th straight winless game, losing 3-1 to the Dallas Stars on Monday night. Jason Robertson scored the go-ahead goal with 3:25 left and Joe Pavelski added an empty-netter to seal the win. The Flyers have lost all 12 games over that span, matching a mark for futility set during the 1998-99 season when they lost eight games and tied four over a 1

  • Penguins rally to edge road-weary Jets 3-2 in a shootout

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kasperi Kapanen and Jeff Carter scored nine seconds apart in the third period to erase a two-goal deficit and Sidney Crosby scored the only goal of the shootout as the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied by road-weary Winnipeg 3-2 on Sunday. The Penguins trailed for more than 40 minutes after falling behind early in the first but recovered late to extend their winning streak to five. Kapanen began the comeback by redirecting a pass from Evgeni Malkin to bring Pittsburgh within a goal 6

  • 'Underrated' Raptors star Fred VanVleet praised by Blazers coach Chauncey Billups

    Chauncey Billups is a big Fred VanVleet fan.

  • It's men only in Nordic combined at the Olympics for now

    LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Like her brother, Annika Malacinski dreams of going to the Olympics in Nordic combined. As wintry weather settled in at the Olympic Jumping Complex and Mount Van Hoevenberg last fall, she and Niklas trained together in this tiny town that hosted the 1980 and 1932 Winter Olympics. The siblings fearlessly took flight off a ski jump and relentlessly pushed themselves on paved paths in roller skis alongside other Olympic hopefuls. Through it all, 20-year-old Annika knew she

  • Graham, Valanciunas push Pelicans past Pacers, 117-113

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Devonte Graham scored 25 points, Josh Hart had 22 points and 10 rebounds, and the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Indiana Pacers 117-113 on Monday night. Graham, who was questionable before the game because of a sore left ankle, started and went 5 of 9 from 3-point range on a night when the rest of his team missed 20 of 21 from deep. Hart, who briefly left the game in the third quarter after turning his left ankle, returned in the fourth quarter and immediately hit the Pelic

  • ECHL player Jacob Panetta suspended indefinitely, cut from team for racist gesture toward Jordan Subban

    Jordan Subban called out the incident on social media, spurring support from his brother and several other prominent hockey figures.

  • Defending Olympic gold medal-winning Russians unveil roster

    Slava Voynov and Artem Anisimov are among the former NHL players named to Russia’s roster for the upcoming Beijing Olympics. The Russians are the defending champions after winning gold in Pyeongchang four years ago when the NHL also did not send players. They should be the favorite once again in another Winter Games without the world's best players, even with Pavel Datsyuk and Ilya Kovalchuk not returning. The Russian Hockey Federation named its 25-man roster Sunday that features seven players b

  • Notorious NHL tough guy Tom Wilson destroys Bruins player with massive hit

    Tom Wilson threw a huge body check on Anton Blidh, knocking the Bruins forward out of Thursday's game.

  • Goggia eyes return for Olympic downhill after latest crash

    Sofia Goggia is going to need to recover in a hurry from a series of injuries following another crash on Sunday if she's going to be able to defend her Olympic downhill title next month. Goggia would have been an overwhelming favorite for another gold — or two: she's also a force in super-G. But she sprained her left knee, partially tore a cruciate ligament and suffered a “minor fracture” of the fibula bone in her leg — plus some tendon damage — when she did the splits at high speed then tumbled

  • Gay's 30-yard FG lifts Rams over Brady, Buccaneers 30-27

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Stafford threw for 366 yards and two touchdowns and Matt Gay’s 30-yard field goal as time expired lifted the Los Angeles Rams to a 30-27 divisional playoff victory over Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Brady rallied the Bucs from a 27-3 second-half deficit with help from three Los Angeles turnovers, tying the game on Leonard Fournette’s 9-yard run on fourth-and-inches with 42 seconds remaining. But the seven-time NFL champ

  • 'They have no more hope': Quebec faces calls to reopen organized sports for youth

    Quebec coaches, players and sports federations are demanding the provincial government create an action plan to reopen organized sports for youth, saying the restrictions are having a serious impact on young people's mental health. "For two years, we have had to put sports on hold several times and we are witnessing the harmful effects it is having on our children," Jocelyn Thibault, the director of Hockey Quebec, said Friday. "Kids don't want to move anymore. They have no more hope," said Thiba

  • Bills enjoy safeties in numbers with Hyde and Poyer

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Coming off the excitement of a playoff win, while focused on prepping to interview for the Miami Dolphins’ head coaching vacancy, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier couldn’t leave his office before sending a congratulatory text to safety Micah Hyde early Sunday morning. For all the emotions he was juggling, Frazier’s mind kept coming back to Hyde’s leaping over-the-shoulder interception of Mac Jones’ pass intended for Nelson Agholor in the end zone to snuff out

  • Kilde extends WCup downhill dominance with Kitzbühel win

    KITZBÜHEL, Austria — When Aleksander Aamodt Kilde flipped through the photos on his phone Friday, just hours before one of the main World Cup downhills of the season, he got a dramatic reminder of his situation a year ago. The Norwegian skier saw himself leaning on crutches on the balcony of his apartment in Innsbruck, Austria, days after surgery on a ruptured ACL in his right knee. “It’s quite a big difference now," said Kilde after winning Friday's downhill. “It’s always been a dream for me to

  • Vancouver Canucks add goalie Spencer Martin, two assistant coaches to COVID protocol

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks are down two more goalies due to COVID-19. Head coach Bruce Boudreau says Spencer Martin has been placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol and Arturs Silovs of the American Hockey League's Abbotsford Canucks has tested positive for the virus. Martin made his debut for Vancouver on Friday, backstopping the Canucks (18-18-4) to a 2-1 shootout loss to the Florida Panthers, the NHL's top scoring team. Star netminder Thatcher Demko and backup Jaroslav Halak are already

  • Vancouver Canucks name former agent Emilie Castonguay assistant GM

    VANCOUVER — Emilie Castonguay never let being a woman get in the way as she blazed a trail through the hockey world — and she doesn't expect gender to be an issue as she continues her journey. On Monday she became the first female assistant general manager in Vancouver Canucks history. “I never really thought about gender when I was going through my journey. I had a very non-binary approach to it in the sense that I wanted to do something in hockey and I wanted it to mean something to me. I neve

  • Winnipeg Jets place Nikolaj Ehlers on injured reserve after knee-on-knee hit

    NASHVILLE — Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers has been placed on injured reserve after taking a knee-on-knee hit from Washington defenceman Dmitry Orlov. The incident, which didn't result in a penalty, occurred late in the third period of Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Capitals. Ehlers, who is tied for third on the Jets with 25 points, had to be helped off the ice. Orlov was subsequently suspended two games by the NHL on Wednesday. The Jets visit the Nashville Predators on Thursday before

  • Bradley Beal on ‘special’ Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes

    Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal discusses how unique Scottie Barnes is and how much he enjoys competing against the Toronto Raptors. Also, Fred VanVleet on the action that helped Barnes score his career-high and the rookie himself describes the player he wants to become.

  • 3 Manitoba speed skaters aim to follow in steps of legendary local Olympians, inspire next generation

    Manitoba has a long and decorated Olympic history in long track speed skating that dates back 90 years. Winnipeg's Heather McLean and Tyson Langelaar, along with Alexa Scott of Clandeboye, Man. will compete at next month's Winter Games in Beijing. All three Manitobans were in Calgary when they were named to the 16-person Canadian Olympic long track speed skating team last Monday. Langelaar, Scott and McLean will look to join a special list of Manitobans who have earned a spot on an Olympic podiu

  • Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-6 (4), 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4) on Friday in the second round of the Australian Open. It's the first time the two had ever played each other on the ATP Tour. Ranked No. 9 in the world, Auger-Aliassime was heavily favoured over Davidovich Fokina, who's 50th in the world rankings. Auger-Aliassime will face Britain's Daniel Evans in the third round. Evans will be well rested, having advanced by a wal

  • 1st year coordinator has 49ers D at high level in playoffs

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — DeMeco Ryans' meteoric rise from quality control coach to defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers hit a speed bump three games into his first season calling plays. Ryans' defense allowed Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers to drive for the winning field goal in the final 37 seconds of a 30-28 loss that raised questions if the 37-year-old former linebacker was ready to be in charge of an NFL defense. “Week 3 seems like so long ago, but I’m happy for Week 3